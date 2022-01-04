ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials say Powerball jackpot has soared to $610M

By Alexis Nalley
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFyBw_0dcn32ru00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve never thought about purchasing a lottery ticket, you might want to reconsider. The Powerball grand prize estimate soared to $610 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

Because of strong ticket sales throughout the country, game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot from $575 million to $610 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 5, officials said.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $432.2 million. This makes the current jackpot the seventh largest Powerball jackpot.

What increases your odds of winning the lottery multiple times?

Arkansans interested in entering the drawing have multiple options, officials said. The most common ticket purchases are a Powerball Quick Pick or a 5-Buck Bundle.

Officials report that the Mega Millions jackpot amount also increased and is now setting at $253 million. Arkansas’ own Natural State Jackpot is also up, increasing to $145,000. Both drawings will be on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Find more information on jackpots and winning numbers at MyArkansasLottery.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

ACHI’s COVID-19 map shows record increase in school districts in red, purple zones

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced January 5 in a single week, the number of Arkansas public school districts with COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period has seen a nearly five-fold increase. The state went from 28 school districts to 138.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Arkansans#Powerball Quick Pick#Mega Millions#Natural State Jackpot#Myarkansaslottery Com#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Missouri state senator follows through after losing high school state football title bet

There’s plenty of pomp and circumstance on display in Jefferson City as the Missouri House and Senate convene Wednesday for the annual session in Jefferson City. There’s the annual reading of the Bill of Rights. Recognition of special guests. One state lawmaker, St. Charles County area state representative Justin Hall addressed the House for the […]
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Proposed expansion to Bella Vista Bypass put on hold after public reaction

HIWASSE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A proposed project to expand the Bella Vista Bypass from Gravette to Springdale has been put on hold by ArDOT. Residents of Gravette and Hiwasse say they’re glad that a new highway isn’t making its way to their doorstep. Local landowner Richard Carver says he doesn’t feel like the proposed expansion to […]
HIWASSE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy