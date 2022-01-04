ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Almost 600 Amazon packages found dumped in Oklahoma

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gEQ7a_0dcn2xcV00
Nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating after nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in OKC New Year’s Eve.

OCSO says someone removed the items they wanted and threw out the rest, adding that the thief apparently wasn’t much of a reader. Deputies say all the packages were supposed to arrive at their destinations by Christmas.

The tracking information shows the packages left the Amazon facility to go to the USPS for delivery, but never arrived. Deputies are now working with USPS and Amazon to try to track down the people missing packages and hopefully the area this thief was targeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KQDwj_0dcn2xcV00
Nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in Oklahoma County
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiYcr_0dcn2xcV00
Nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in Oklahoma County

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

At-home COVID-19 tests are flying off the shelves across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — COVID-19 at-home test kits are flying off store shelves across the Tulsa metro, and many pharmacies are already sold out and not sure when their stock will be replenished. Because Influenza and the COVID-19 Omicron variant are spreading at the same time, many people are finding...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Authorities locate mother of baby found in box in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Authorities have located the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week, Alaska State Troopers reported Wednesday. A unit within the troopers that handles major cases identified and located the mother Tuesday, and she...
KRMG

Texas toddler accidentally shoots mother, younger sibling outside Walmart

GRANBURY, Texas — A 2 1/2-year-old child inside a vehicle accidentally shot their mother and younger sibling Wednesday outside a Walmart in Texas, authorities said. The shooting happened at about 11:25 a.m. CST in Granbury, The Dallas Morning News reported. According to the Granbury Police Department, the toddler gained access to a handgun that was concealed between a seat and center console, the newspaper reported.
GRANBURY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority warns of new scam

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has issued a warning for licensees about a new scam. The agency said a scammer is asking licensees to verify email addresses with a link while using a fake Gmail account. The fake email follows a legitimate OMMA email sent out Tuesday about updating licensees on new software.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Unionized Starbucks workers walk out, citing health concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases. Six employees who had been scheduled to work formed...
BUFFALO, NY
KRMG

8 children, 2 mothers among dead in Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Two sisters and several of their children were among the 12 people killed when a fire tore through a Philadelphia rowhome that apparently had no working smoke detectors, fire officials said. Eight children lost their lives in the Wednesday morning blaze — the city's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KRMG

Tulsa sees first homicide of 2022

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said they were called to do a well being check near West 41st Street and South 28th West Avenue. Police said when they arrived they found Sarah Maguire dead from blunt force trauma inside of her home and her car was missing along with other personal items.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Cox Media Group
KRMG

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider says she was robbed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider said she was robbed over the weekend in her hometown of Oakland, California. Schneider, who is an engineering manager and lives in the city, said in a tweet that she was “fine” after Sunday’s incident, but added that her identification, credit cards and cellphone were stolen, The Washington Post reported.
OAKLAND, CA
KRMG

Mexican governor denies drug links after photo with capos

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s Morelos state has denied any links to drug traffickers after a 3-year-old photo surfaced showing him posing with three men identified as local drug gang leaders. Former Mexican national soccer team star Cuauhtemoc Blanco won the governorship of...
SOCCER
KRMG

Cherokee Nation in ‘crisis mode’ as omicron variant spreads

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation officials said they have entered “crisis mode” because they are seeing thousands of new COVID-19 cases in their system. The decision comes as the omicron variant spreads across Oklahoma. They are ramping up testing and will have mandatory testing starting next week.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
KRMG

Texas day care gets reprieve after drilling plan is rejected

Parents who send their children to a day care center in Arlington, Texas, will be able to breathe easier after the city refused to let a major energy company drill more gas wells a few hundred feet from the center's playground. The Arlington City Council voted 5-4 on Tuesday night...
ARLINGTON, TX
KRMG

Broken heating systems forces Memorial HS to suspend in-person learning

TULSA, Okla. — The threat of frigid temperatures has forced Memorial High School to cancel in-person learning for Thursday, Jan. 6. According to an email sent to parents, there are sections of the building that do not have working heat. Crews have been making repairs on HVAC units. The units are expected to be working by Friday morning.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

The Route 66 Experience hopes to break ground in 2022

TULSA, Okla. — After years of discussion, plans are finally moving forward to bring “The Route 66 Experience” to Tulsa. Ken Busby, the Executive Director of the Route 66 Alliance, says the vision for this project originated with the founder of the Alliance, Michael Wallis, back in 2011.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy