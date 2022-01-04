Almost 600 Amazon packages found dumped in Oklahoma

Nearly 600 Amazon packages dumped in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating after nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped in OKC New Year’s Eve.

OCSO says someone removed the items they wanted and threw out the rest, adding that the thief apparently wasn’t much of a reader. Deputies say all the packages were supposed to arrive at their destinations by Christmas.

The tracking information shows the packages left the Amazon facility to go to the USPS for delivery, but never arrived. Deputies are now working with USPS and Amazon to try to track down the people missing packages and hopefully the area this thief was targeting.

