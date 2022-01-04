ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Texas school district extends winter break due to COVID-19 surge

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
One Central Texas school district is extending its winter break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Marlin Independent School District said it is following guidance from the Falls Community Hospital District and encourages adherence to CDC guidelines, including being vaccinated, quarantining if exposed to COVID-19, and testing at five days after exposure.

"This morning during our COVID-19 screening, there were over 30 confirmed positive cases amongst our students, faculty, and staff," said Marlin ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson. "Due to an abundance of caution for the safety and welfare of our school community, the winter break will be extended until Monday, January 10."

In response, the school district additionally updated its COVID-19 protocols, and any employees or students who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days.

"If they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving without fever for 24 hours, they may return with the strict use of a face covering," said Henson. "If symptoms persist, they will isolate for ten days, or at the recommendation of a physician, before returning."

