ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Elvis Memorabilia Helps Police Nab Elderly Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gs2Eo_0dcn2ZdB00
Elvis memorabilia Photo Credit: Pixabay (Pixel2013)

An 84-year-old man has been charged for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl multiple times, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Horace W. Almony, 84, of Glen Rock, was charged in connection with the incidents that happened between April 14 and May 1, 2021, according to state police.

Almony had an open invitation for the child to use his landline phone to contact her parents when they were traveling or away for work, the child told police in an interview, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox43.

It was during these visits to his home located in the 4200 block of Fissels Church Road in Codorus Township that the girl was allegedly assaulted, according to an affidavit obtained by cbs21.

The sexual assaults started as unwanted touches such as a hug, but progressed to Almony putting his hands up the front of the girl's shirt, grabbing her breasts, putting his hands down the victim's pants, and cupping her genitals, cbs21 reports citing the now 11-year-old victim's claims in the criminal complaint.

Almony is an Elvis memorabilia collector who offered to show the girl his collection and gave her his Elvis pocket knife, which was later found in her bedroom by her mother, both outlets report citing police and court documents.

Almony has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

  • F3 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age
  • F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above
  • M1 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age

He has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $20,000 in bail, as stated in his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Thomas J.Riley on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m., according to his court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police: Hackensack Man Chokes, Punches Older Neighbor, Robs Cash, Cellphone

A Hackensack garden apartment tenant choked and punched his 63-year-old neighbor several times while robbing him of cash and his cellphone, authorities said. Allen D. Humphries, 27, surrendered to city police on Wednesday to face charges of first-degree robbery, as well as aggravated assault, assault and burglary, six days after the mugging, said Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

LI Man Attacked, Robbed During Home Burglary, Police Say

Police on Long Island are investigating a burglary in which the homeowner was assaulted and money was stolen. The crime took place around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, on Hobson Drive in Aquebogue, police said. According to Det. Mark Stromski, of the Riverhead Police, when officers arrived at the home...
AQUEBOGUE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
abc12.com

Pontiac man accused of assaulting 3-year-old girl and causing her death

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pontiac man is facing murder and child abuse charges for the Dec. 20 death of a 3-year-old girl under his care. Police say 23-year old Shean Troy Amerson is charged with first-degree child abuse and felony murder in the death of Aziya Matthews, who was the daughter of his girlfriend.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nab#Memorabilia#Sexual Assaults#Elvis Memorabilia Helps#Pennsylvania State Police
TheDailyBeast

Man Held Woman Captive for Weeks Demanding She ‘Love Him or Be Killed’: Police

A Utah man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive for “several weeks” in a deranged bid to forcibly make her fall in love with him. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the hostage scheme came to light on Tuesday after police received tips about the man holding a woman against her will. Officers went to the man’s home and found a woman, as yet unidentified, with serious bruising around her eyes and other injuries. She told investigators the man had beaten her, tortured her, and threatened her family members while he held her against her will in the home. He allegedly carved a “6” into her hand for the six months he said he would give her to “love him or be killed,” the Tribune reports, citing court documents. It was not immediately clear what relationship the woman had to her alleged captor, if any. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The man is currently being held on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Forsyth County News

Forsyth man faces federal charges for avoiding prosecution for rape, aggravated assault

A Forsyth County man already accused of kidnapping faces federal charges alleging he traveled to Mexico to avoid prosecution for rape and aggravated assault. According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexis Ramanul Zecena-Lopez, 55, on Aug. 18 and charged him with rape, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He was accused of pointing a gun at the victim and threatening to kill her while detaining her inside a bedroom of his residence, according to the FBI affidavit. The affidavit, which charges Zecena-Lopez with fleeing prosecution, said when released on bond, the Forsyth County man was given a GPS ankle monitor.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Punxsy Man Throws Ashtray at 86-Year-Old Mother, Charged With Assault

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Punxsutawney man was arrested on Christmas Eve after reportedly throwing an ashtray at his 86-year-old mother. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, Jefferson County EMS dispatched troopers to a residence on South Main Street Extension, in Young Township, around 12:53 p.m. on Friday, December 24, for an 86-year old victim who had been struck in the head with an unknown object.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
local21news.com

84-year-old man charged with indecent assault of 10-year-old girl

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has been charged with indecent assault and corruption of a minor for inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl on several occasions, according to State Police. In an interview with police, the 10-year-old said that she would visit her neighbor, Horace Almony's, house in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old Chester County Boy Set Basement Fire Days After Christmas: State Police

A young Chester County boy was arrested after police learned he committed arson in his family home, authorities said. On Dec. 27, troopers met with the local fire department at a house in the 3200 block of Newark Road in Upper Oxford Township, where a parent told authorities that their 12-year-old son had set a fire in the basement, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man accused of assaulting young teens, police report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after investigators reported he was abusing his two children several times. The Windber Borough Police Department started investigating the case in September following a child welfare report from Children & Youth Services (CYS) in September, according to court documents. The children told officials that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Bangor Daily News

Man accused of assaulting 7-year-old New Hampshire girl who disappeared 2 years ago

MANCHESTER, NH — A man has been charged with assaulting 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery in 2019. Harmony has not been seen for two years. On Tuesday, 31-year-old Adam Montgomery of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged with felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against Harmony, as well as one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child pertaining to Harmony.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
189K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy