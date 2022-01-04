Elvis Memorabilia Helps Police Nab Elderly Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 10-Year-Old

Elvis memorabilia Photo Credit: Pixabay (Pixel2013)

An 84-year-old man has been charged for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl multiple times, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Horace W. Almony, 84, of Glen Rock, was charged in connection with the incidents that happened between April 14 and May 1, 2021, according to state police.

Almony had an open invitation for the child to use his landline phone to contact her parents when they were traveling or away for work, the child told police in an interview, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox43.

It was during these visits to his home located in the 4200 block of Fissels Church Road in Codorus Township that the girl was allegedly assaulted, according to an affidavit obtained by cbs21.

The sexual assaults started as unwanted touches such as a hug, but progressed to Almony putting his hands up the front of the girl's shirt, grabbing her breasts, putting his hands down the victim's pants, and cupping her genitals, cbs21 reports citing the now 11-year-old victim's claims in the criminal complaint.

Almony is an Elvis memorabilia collector who offered to show the girl his collection and gave her his Elvis pocket knife, which was later found in her bedroom by her mother, both outlets report citing police and court documents.

Almony has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F3 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

M1 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age

He has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $20,000 in bail, as stated in his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Thomas J.Riley on Feb. 9 at 1:30 p.m., according to his court docket.

