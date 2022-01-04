ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

2 St. Lucie County deputies take their own lives

By Peter Burke
WPTV West Palm Beach
 1 day ago
Two St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies have taken their own lives.

Sheriff Ken Mascara announced the deaths of Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco on Tuesday.

Mascara said Osteen tried to kill himself shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve. His family removed him from life support Sunday.

The sheriff said Pacheco, after learning of Osteen's death, took her own life. Mascara said Osteen and Pacheco shared a 1-month-old son.

"Words cannot express the tremendous loss we all feel after losing these two members of our sheriff's office family," Mascara said in a statement. "As sheriff, I saw these two deputies as young, ambitious and a great compliment to my already amazing group of professionals. To the general public, and sometimes even myself, it's easy to view law enforcement as superhuman … but let's not forget that they're human just like us."

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call 211 or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK.

Theresa Charland
1d ago

very heartbreaking so sorry to the family🙏 our Father who art in heaven hallowed be thy name the kingdom come there will be done on Earth as it is in heaven give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespassed against us and lead us not into temptation but deliver Us from evil amen. hail Mary full of grace the Lord is with you blessed are you among woman and blessed is the fruit of your room Jesus holy Mary mother of God pray for us sinners now and at the hour of our death amen 🙏🦋

Nicole Peoples
18h ago

oh my goodness this is so so so very sad my prayers and condolences goes out to both families and the sweet little baby my heart goes out to him ❤🙏🏾❤🙏🏾❤🙏🏾

Timmy Turner
22h ago

They should have both never been cops to begin with!! Ticking time bombs 💣 now they’re in a brimstone lake of fire 🔥 very sad

