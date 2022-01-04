Antiviral treatments now used against COVID-19

ALBANY, NY – Another item in high demand is Pfizer’s new antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Governor Hochul announced last week that she was lobbying the Biden administration to distribute more of the medication.

According to the New York State Department of Health, Paxlovid reduces the risk of hospitalizations and death in patients at high-risk for severe COVID-19 when started early after the neginning of symptoms.

It’s available for patients ages 12 and older.

NewsChannel 34 confirmed with the Walmart Pharmacy on the Vestal Parkway that it has the antiviral drug.

However it does require a doctor’s prescription.

For more information on this newly authorized oral anti-viral treatment, visit the NYS Department of Health website.

