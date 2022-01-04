ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Antiviral treatments now used against COVID-19

By Jackie Gillis
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PC6Yf_0dcn1QeR00

ALBANY, NY – Another item in high demand is Pfizer’s new antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Governor Hochul announced last week that she was lobbying the Biden administration to distribute more of the medication.

According to the New York State Department of Health, Paxlovid reduces the risk of hospitalizations and death in patients at high-risk for severe COVID-19 when started early after the neginning of symptoms.

It’s available for patients ages 12 and older.

NewsChannel 34 confirmed with the Walmart Pharmacy on the Vestal Parkway that it has the antiviral drug.
However it does require a doctor’s prescription.

For more information on this newly authorized oral anti-viral treatment, visit the NYS Department of Health website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
Albany, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antiviral#Weather#The Walmart Pharmacy#Wivt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News Channel 34

Gov. Hochul on COVID: ‘We are not in a good place’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Kathy Hochul hosted a COVID-19 briefing Monday morning from SUNY Brockport’s Rochester Educational Opportunity Center facility downtown where she updated New Yorkers on the new pandemic metrics, the state’s approach to new CDC guidance for quarantine length, and more. COVID in NY “We are not in a good place,” Gov. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy