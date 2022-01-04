ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest Numbers January 4

By Emily Venuti
 1 day ago

BROOME COUNTY – It’s another day of record high COVID cases for Broome County.

Today there’s a total of 3,630 cases being reported, with 419 of those cases new.

Currently 102 residents are hospitalized.

The number of deaths is unchanged at 466.

