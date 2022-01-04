Latest Numbers January 4
BROOME COUNTY – It’s another day of record high COVID cases for Broome County.
Today there’s a total of 3,630 cases being reported, with 419 of those cases new.
Currently 102 residents are hospitalized.
The number of deaths is unchanged at 466.
