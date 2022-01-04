ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Robin Alpaugh running for State Assembly

By Emily Venuti
 1 day ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man who has been active in the community for several decades says he’s ready to bring a fresh perspective to Albany.

Robin Alpaugh is seeking the Republican and Conservative nominations to run for New York’s 123rd Assembly District which encompasses Binghamton and the Towns of Union and Vestal.

A graduate of Chenango Forks High School, BCC and BU, Alpaugh has been Director of Operations for State Senator Fred Akshar since 2018.

Prior to that, he spent nearly 20 years working for Empire State Development, New York’s economic development agency and a couple of years as the director of the Broome County United Way.

Among his many volunteer activities, he’s a board member for Spiedie Fest, the Preservation Association of the Southern Tier and the Binghamton Noon Rotary.

“I think I have a good pulse on the community and what’s needed out there. I try to be that person that doesn’t just show up and take the bows. I’m the guy behind the scenes that’s making things happen. I think that’s incredibly important when you are in state government or are running for state government, to have an idea of what goes on behind the scenes to make things happen,” says Alpaugh.

Alpaugh says his main issues are economic development, addressing crime, lowering taxes and increasing housing opportunities.

He sees potential in reviving our area’s simulation industry and supporting more film production.

Democratic Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo released a statement saying that she is looking forward to running for her 10th term next November.

