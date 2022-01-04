Outdoor Burning Ban In Effect For Unincorporated Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s too dry to burn right now in Tarrant County.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an outdoor burning ban for unincorporated Tarrant County effective Tuesday, Jan. 4.

All outdoor burning is prohibited for the next 90 days.

The Texas Forest Service has determined that Tarrant County is currently experiencing drought conditions.

“The Tarrant County Fire Marshal requested the ban on outdoor burning to protect the lives and property of Tarrant County residents,” the county said in a news release.

A violation is a class C misdemeanor which can mean up to a $500 fine for someone caught burning.

For information on outdoor cooking and outdoor welding guidelines, click here.

“We urge all residents of Tarrant County to help us during this time,” said Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois. “For our residents in the rural areas, we suggest that you make sure that you keep an area of approximately 30 feet mowed around your home and outbuildings to prevent a fire from reaching your structures. We encourage all Tarrant County residents to be safe.”