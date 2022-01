It’s no easy trick to steal a movie from Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, but in numerous moments of Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Kathryn Hunter pulls off the feat. As all three of the witches who act as an eerie chorus to this Shakespeare play, her powers of transformation are miraculous: Twisting her body like a pretzel and speaking in a hellish rasp, she’s mesmerizing. She morphs into a bird, an old man, a trio; at once childlike and terrifying. The dark whisperiness of her “Macbeth doth come” is as foreboding as any tolling bell, and the spin she puts on, “Something wicked this way comes” could be bottled and sold on Halloween. It’s a unique, gorgeous performance, forming the chilly spine of this effective adaptation.

