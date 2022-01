PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It has been a fairly quiet winter so far, although we all know winter is far from over, and pretty soon, the roads are bound to be snow-covered. Pennsylvania is considered one of the most dangerous states to drive during the winter months. According to a new study, the Meteorologist in Charge with the National Weather Service office that forecasts for Northeastern PA is not surprised.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO