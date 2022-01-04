ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Named Western Conference Player of the Month

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for December of 2021, the league announced Tuesday.

The fifth-year player for the Jazz averaged 30.2 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 37.7 percent on three point attempts. Mitchell played all but two games during the month of December, leading Utah to a 12-2 record during his time on the court last month. The Jazz currently have the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with an overall record of 27-10.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound shooting guard is having another spectacular year, and is on pace to be named to his third NBA All-Star game. In 34 starts, he is averaging 25.7 points - good for seventh in the NBA - 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and a career-best 1.6 steals per game. He is also shooting 45.7 percent from the field, 34.7 percent on three-pointers, and a career-best 87.8 percent at the free throw line.

Since entering the league in 2017, the Greenwich, Conn. native has experienced nothing but success and vaulted into certified superstardom. After a red-hot performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Mitchell and the Jazz agreed to a five-year, $195 million designated rookie max extension, guaranteed for $163 million.

Mitchell was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Nuggets, only to be traded to the Jazz on draft night. As a sophomore at Louisville, Mitchell averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists en route to being named a 2016-17 First Team All-ACC selection.

(Photo of Donovan Mitchell: Rob Gray - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

Donovan Mitchell helps Jazz hold off Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Utah Jazz held off the New Orleans Pelicans 115-104 on Monday night. Mike Conley added 22 points, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21, Jordan Clarkson had 14 and Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 17 rebounds for the Jazz.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Donovan Mitchell is finally checking the efficiency box

NBA growth is often thought of as linear. Comments from analysts such as, “He just gets better every year”, or “Wait until he hits his prime”, or “2nd year players are always better” reinforce this idea of steady, year-by-year improvement. The truth is growth...
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Breaks Pelicans Ankles For Second Time

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell broke the ankles of a Pelicans player for the second time during Utah’s game against New Orleans. The Pelicans hosted the Jazz at Smoothie King Center on Monday, January 3. With 8:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, Mitchell sent New...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
ClutchPoints

Scottie Pippen’s net worth in 2022

Scottie Pippen was actually able to get the big payday he longed for and absolutely deserved following his last season in Chicago. This came out to the tune of $62.7 million for five years — the deal the six-time NBA champ signed with the Houston Rockets shortly after becoming a free agent in the summer of 1998. With that being the case, it’s time to look at Scottie Pippen’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Mitchell
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#Nba All Star Game#Salt Lake City#Jazz#Nba Playoffs#Nba Draft#Nuggets#Louisville Report#Instagram
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

LeBron James will be pleased with Lakers newest signing

The Los Angeles Lakers made a very smart decision that will please LeBron James and the rest of the roster. Dave McMenamin reported that a source told ESPN that the Lakers will likely sign forward Stanley Johnson to a second 10-day contract on Thursday. This is a good move for...
NBA
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
771
Followers
1K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy