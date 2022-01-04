ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota Beats GM As America's Best-Selling Automaker

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The dust has settled for the year 2021 and the sales results are coming in. Toyota has announced it sold 2.332 million vehicles in the US last year, making it the best-selling automaker in America. Why is this a big deal? Because, for the first time since 1931, the top spot...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
#Gm#United States#Greenhouse Gas#Vehicles#Tmna#Toyota North America#Gmc#Chevrolet#Cadillac#Ev
Reuters

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 U.S. auto sales

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) reported a 6.8% fall in 2021 U.S. vehicle sales on Wednesday, as the automaker struggled to deliver its cars and trucks due to lingering supply-chain bottlenecks and a global chip shortage. The Detroit automaker sold 1,905,955 vehicles in 2021, ending up behind...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Ford claims Q4 sales title despite December drop

F FORD MOTOR CO. 23.65 -0.66 -2.73%. Its full-year tally of 1,905,955 deliveries was third behind Toyota and General Motors and 6.8% lower than 2020. Sales of the F-Series dropped 7.8% to 726,004, but the model line stretched its streaks as the top-selling truck and vehicle in the U.S. to 45 years and 40 years, respectively.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
AFP

Chrysler brand to become all-electric in 2028

Chrysler, an iconic American auto brand, plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028, the company now owned by Stellantis announced Wednesday. "The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. While Wednesday's announcement only concerns the Chrysler brand, parent company Stellantis previously announced plans to investment 30 billion euros in electrification and software through 2025.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac InnerSpace Concept Aims To Redefine Luxury

General Motors is officially owning the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) despite the fact it's not there in person. No matter. Along with the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV and our glimpse of both the Blazer and Equinox EVs due in 2023, GM's luxury division also has something to show.
CARS
The Verge

General Motors announces electric versions of the Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs

General Motors CEO Mary Barra announced electric versions of the automaker’s Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs, both of which will be available in 2023. The electric Chevy Equinox will retail for a suggested price of $30,000, which could help drive broader adoption of electric vehicles in the US. The...
CARS
Cheddar News

GM Unveils All-Electric Version of Bestselling Silverado Pickup Truck at CES 2022

General Motors rolled out the newest addition to its EV fleet with the all-electric Silverado pickup truck. Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer at GM, joined Cheddar to talk about the latest EV offering and how it matches up to its past gas-powered versions. She said she expects demand to soar after the "first-level truck" sold out in just 12 minutes and talked about steps GM plans to take to regain its title as top U.S. auto seller after being dethroned by Toyota in 2021 with emphasis on the EV market. "I think this is an exciting new inflection point for the market overall, for [an] idea of an all-electric future, and certainly shows that we're extremely committed to the idea of everybody in an electric vehicle," said Wahl.
CARS
MarketWatch

Ford stock pulls back from two-decade high after December U.S. sales fall 17% from a year ago

Shares of Ford Motor Co. dropped 2.0% in morning trading Thursday, after the auto maker reported a 17.1% year-over-year decline in total U.S. auto sales in December, to 173,740 vehicles. Truck sales dropped 15.5% to 91,699 and SUV sales fell 11.1% to 77,377 vehicles, while sales of electrified vehicles surged 121.1% to 12,284 EVs. For 2021, Ford said its EV sales grew 36% faster than the segment overall for the year, and its total EV sales was second only to Tesla Inc. . Within trucks, Ford said December F-Series sales fell 15.7% to 62,496, Transit sales slumped 45.3% to 8,521 and Ranger sales fell 29.2% to 6,992. Within SUVs, Explorer sales dropped 20.6% to 20,715, Edge sales slid 8.7% to 11,456 and Escape sales shed 38.4% to 10,704. For cars, Mustang sales declined 7.5% to 4,564. Ford's stock has run up 66.8% over the past three months, as it closed Tuesday at the highest price since Aug. 10, 2001, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have climbed 19.8%, Tesla's stock has hiked up 45.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 10.0%.
ECONOMY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Toyota tops GM in U.S. sales for first time ever — but there’s a catch

On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourthquarter and full-year new car sales results and, as many analysts predicted, Toyota outsold GM in both categories. GM has been the market leader since the Great Depression, according to Automotive News. GM reported its fourth-quarter sales plummeted 43% to 440,745 vehicles sold...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
Detroit News

Ram pickup beats Silverado as Stellantis U.S. sales drop 2% in 2021

The Ram pickup truck surpassed sales of the Chevrolet Silverado in 2021 for the second time, despite parent Stellantis NV's sales declining 2% for the year from 2020. Ram sold 569,388 pickups, up 1%, in 2021. Chevy sold 529,765 Silverado trucks, down almost 11%. General Motors Co., however, still sold more trucks than Ram with an additional 248,924 GMC Sierras, down 1.6%.
RETAIL
AFP

GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts. Tesla has also eyed the US pickup market, with Elon Musk unveiling a vehicle dubbed the "Cybertruck" with a space-age look.
CARS
