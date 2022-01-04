SLO County records 1,513 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

In data released Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County health officials report 1,513 new COVID-19 cases in the county since Thursday.

On Dec. 31, the county recorded 519 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since Jan. 5, 2021.

In total, county officials say there are 2,059 active COVID cases in the county. 30 county residents are hospitalized with the virus, including eight battling COVID in the ICU.

No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

The county's 14-day daily average has risen to 191 cases, up from 72 one week ago. The sharp rise comes after the county first described a spike in cases on Thursday.

"This is the fastest, steepest increase we have seen since the beginning of this pandemic, even compared to our biggest surge last January," Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, said in a statement on Tuesday. "It's likely that with the increased use of home testing, these numbers do not represent all cases."

Borenstein urged those who test positive for COVID-19 at home to isolate immediately and to notify the county's Public Health Department.

County officials have confirmed 25 instances of the omicron variant in the county based on a sampling of positive cases, but note the actual number of Omicron cases is likely higher.

Health officials update the county's coronavirus data each Tuesday and Friday. Last Friday's numbers were released Thursday, Dec. 30, because of New Year's Eve.

Across the county, 65.1% of residents ages 5 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 72.1% of that group have been at least partially vaccinated against the virus, and 27.9% are unvaccinated.

For San Luis Obispo County vaccine and testing resources, you can visit the county's website. COVID vaccine and booster shot appointments can be set up on myturn.ca.gov .