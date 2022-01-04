Affidavit: Man suspected of threatening firefighters had 2,000 rounds of ammo in car

DENVER — The Louisville man arrested for allegedly threatening firefighters with an AR-15 rifle during Marshall Fire evacuations was found with 2,000 rounds of ammunition in his car, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday.

Stephen Roch, 24, was arrested Thursday in the 700 block of St. Andrews Lane in Louisville after he allegedly threatened firefighters with the rifle during mandatory evacuations.

Roch allegedly told a firefighter, who just finished asking the suspect to leave the area amid the encroaching Marshall Fire, that “if you want me out, you’ll need to take me out, and I have an AR-15,” according to the affidavit.

Police said Roch was on foot and walking a dog at the time he made the alleged threat. Soon after, police responded and spotted Roch driving away in an SUV. A short pursuit ensued, and he was eventually taken into custody.

During a search of his vehicle, police said they found a loaded AR-15 and a 9mm handgun in the backseat of his SUV. They also recovered 2,000 rounds of ammunition, the affidavit said.

When asked by the arresting officer what prompted the alleged behavior, Roch requested to speak with his attorney and did not provide additional details, police wrote in the affidavit.

The suspect was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is facing several charges, including felony menacing, obstructing a firefighter and obstructing government operations.