In a letter to Fox News personality Sean Hannity seeking his cooperation with their probe, chairs of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot disclosed several text messages he reportedly sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to, during and after the attack on the Capitol on 6 January.According to the committee, Mr Hannity “had advance knowledge” of plans for 6 January established by the former president and his legal team.“It also appears that you were expressing concerns and providing advice to the president and certain White House staff regarding that...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO