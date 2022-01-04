AARON SINGERMAN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO BUI, SEEMS TO CONTRADICT FEDERAL AGREEMENT

Singerman Last Week Said He “Does Not Dispute There Is Probable Cause To Believe He Violated State Law.”

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Redcon1 founder Aaron Singerman, who will be sentenced soon to what could be a decade in federal prison after pleading guilty to mislabeling and marketing nutritional supplements, just entered a “not guilty” plea to “boating under the influence” stemming from a November arrest in Broward County.

Aaron Singerman’s “Not Guilty” plea was just filed in Broward County regarding his BUI arrest in November, 2021. (BocaNewsNow.com).

The “not guilty” plea isn’t itself surprising — defendants plead “not guilty” every day to DUI and BUI charges. But where this stands out is that just days ago, Singerman’s attorneys wrote the following when asking a federal court to not revoke bond — a move that could have immediately forced Singerman into prison following his federal guilty plea.

“On November 23, 2021,” wrote his attorneys in a federal filing, “Defendant Singerman was arrested and charged with BUI (boating under the influence) among other related charges. Defendant Singerman does not dispute that there is probable cause to believe he violated a state law (BUI) while on (federal) release.”

The Redcon1 boat that Aaron Singerman allegedly crashed into multiple docks between Boca Raton and Deerfield Beach.

While there is legal distinction between admitting guilt and acknowledging probable cause exists, the “not guilty” plea does appear to be potentially contradictory to this specific language used by his attorneys: “Singerman does not dispute that there is probable cause to believe he violated a state law.”

As part of Singerman’s federal “joint motion to modify bond condition” which we are again publishing in its entirety below, both the United States Department of Justice and his attorneys agreed that Singerman would continue to take part in alcohol abuse and mental health treatment in exchange for staying out of prison until formal sentencing.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office alleges that Singerman was nearly three times the legal limit when he provided breath samples of .236 and .249 following his early morning arrest on November 23rd in Deerfield Beach. Driving his Redcon1 boat, Singerman allegedly crashed into several docks after leaving his new $6M home in Boca Raton’s “The Sanctuary.” He continues to own a $2.3M home in “Seven Bridges” in West Delray Beach.

At the Redcon1 Holiday party held in December at Mar-A-Lago, Singerman said that even facing years in federal prison, he wouldn’t do anything differently.

Aaron Singerman at Redcon1 Holiday Party, 2021.

