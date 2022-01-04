January 6th Committee Seeks Cooperation From “Fact Witness” Sean Hannity As Part Of Investigation

The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol is seeking the voluntary cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity .

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the committee, told CNN on Tuesday that the committee has dozens of texts that Hannity sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows , “in his role as an apparent political operative, indications of his communications with the president and others on strategy.”

Lofgren said that the committee is making a request to Hannity, and that it was not a subpoena.

“We have asked him to cooperate with us as a fact witness out of his sense of patriotism, and we hope that he will respond because we have so many of these texts and pieces of evidence indicating that he was outside of his role as a press person, acting as a political operative,” Lofgren said.

In an appearance on MSNBC, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also confirmed the request to Hannity. Axios, which first reported the request, quoted Hannity’s attorney, Jay Sekulow as saying, “If true, any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press.” Fox News has not released a statement on the House request.

Lofgren said that texts obtained by the committee are “relating to a variety of subjects, plotting on the 6th, strategy about WH counsel and the like, and we would like to ask [Hannity] about that. It is not about his broadcast or his political views or anything of that nature.”

Last month, Hannity blasted the committee after its top Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), disclosed a text that he sent to Meadows as the January 6th siege was unfolding, along with those sent by other Fox News personalities. They pleaded with Meadows to get President Donald Trump to make a public appearance to get the rioters to leave. “Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” Hannity wrote to Meadows.

On his Jan. 6 show last year, Hannity condemned the violence and said that “all of today’s perpetrators must be arrested an prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” But he went on to call the election a “trainwreck,” and cited a Gallup poll that showed 83% “do not have faith in these election results.”

“You can’t just snap that finger and hope it goes away,” he said. He added that there were “always bad actors that will infiltrate large crowds.”