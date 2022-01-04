ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 6th Committee Seeks Cooperation From “Fact Witness” Sean Hannity As Part Of Investigation

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
 1 day ago
The House committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol is seeking the voluntary cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity .

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), a member of the committee, told CNN on Tuesday that the committee has dozens of texts that Hannity sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows , “in his role as an apparent political operative, indications of his communications with the president and others on strategy.”

Lofgren said that the committee is making a request to Hannity, and that it was not a subpoena.

“We have asked him to cooperate with us as a fact witness out of his sense of patriotism, and we hope that he will respond because we have so many of these texts and pieces of evidence indicating that he was outside of his role as a press person, acting as a political operative,” Lofgren said.

In an appearance on MSNBC, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) also confirmed the request to Hannity. Axios, which first reported the request, quoted Hannity’s attorney, Jay Sekulow as saying, “If true, any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press.” Fox News has not released a statement on the House request.

Lofgren said that texts obtained by the committee are “relating to a variety of subjects, plotting on the 6th, strategy about WH counsel and the like, and we would like to ask [Hannity] about that. It is not about his broadcast or his political views or anything of that nature.”

Last month, Hannity blasted the committee after its top Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), disclosed a text that he sent to Meadows as the January 6th siege was unfolding, along with those sent by other Fox News personalities. They pleaded with Meadows to get President Donald Trump to make a public appearance to get the rioters to leave. “Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” Hannity wrote to Meadows.

On his Jan. 6 show last year, Hannity condemned the violence and said that “all of today’s perpetrators must be arrested an prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” But he went on to call the election a “trainwreck,” and cited a Gallup poll that showed 83% “do not have faith in these election results.”

“You can’t just snap that finger and hope it goes away,” he said. He added that there were “always bad actors that will infiltrate large crowds.”

Primetimer

Ana Navarro on Sean Hannity's January 6 Texts: 'What Does He Have to Hide?'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Ana Navarro did not hold back this morning on The View as she skewered Fox News personality Sean Hannity for flip-flopping on the Capitol insurrection. On Tuesday, the bipartisan January 6 commission released texts between Hannity and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and formally requested an interview with the conservative pundit, though it's not yet clear if he will cooperate. "The right thing to do is for him to testify in front of the committee," said Navarro. "What does he have to hide?"
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jan 6 committee reveals Sean Hannity’s texts to Mark Meadows surrounding Capitol riot

In a letter to Fox News personality Sean Hannity seeking his cooperation with their probe, chairs of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot disclosed several text messages he reportedly sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to, during and after the attack on the Capitol on 6 January.According to the committee, Mr Hannity “had advance knowledge” of plans for 6 January established by the former president and his legal team.“It also appears that you were expressing concerns and providing advice to the president and certain White House staff regarding that...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

‘He Was More Than a Fox Host’: Adam Schiff Confirms Jan. 6 Committee Wants Sean Hannity’s Cooperation

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) confirmed Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will seek the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. MSNBC host Hallie Jackson was interviewing Schiff when she noted that she just received word of a report from Axios stating that the committee – on which Schiff serves – will seek Hannity’s cooperation in its investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Ex-president in the crosshairs: Jan. 6 committee puts Trump on notice as US marks riot anniversary

If Donald Trump was looking for direction in the special House committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, the former president has an unsettling roadmap. In a series of public appearances a year after the insurrection, panel leaders put Trump on notice that they have gathered evidence calling into question whether he defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
