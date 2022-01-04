Cobb retires from West Vigo Football
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Jeff Cobb has retired as head coach of West Vigo after 17 seasons.
In a letter to the administration, Cobb cited his health as the main reason why he is calling it a day.
Cobb’s overall record is 78-94, with nine winning seasons out of seventeen.
He plans to stay active with the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association.
