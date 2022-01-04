ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Holmes saga still has some loose ends to resolve

News4Jax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. – A jury has ended the suspense surrounding the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes by finding her guilty on four of the 11 charges facing her, but some issues in the legal drama remain unresolved. Here's a look at some of the most pressing...

www.news4jax.com

Radar Online.com

Theranos 'Fraudster' Elizabeth Holmes Fumbles Through Cross-Examination, Cries Amnesia

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes fumbled her way through her second day of cross-examination in her ongoing criminal fraud trial. Not only did the 37-year-old fallen health-tech boss from Silicon Valley admit to misleading a journalist about her blood-testing company's capabilities, she also cried amnesia with regard to forwarding the subsequently published piece – which contained untrue statements about Theranos' successes – to key investors.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What Happens If Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Is Found Guilty?

Elizabeth Holmes, the former darling among technology company founders, concluded her testimony on her own behalf on Dec. 8. The trial in which Holmes is accused of defrauding investors in her healthcare startup, Theranos, officially started in September 2021 after multiple delays. Article continues below advertisement. If the founder of...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
LAW
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
AFP

Wigs, spectators, tears: Theranos fraud trial key moments

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was once vaunted as the next Steve Jobs, but her Silicon Valley startup crashed under claims of deception and she was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors. Holmes's startup vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, but her empire collapsed after it was revealed the testing machines didn't work as promised. Her case has long inspired fascination for its themes of money, celebrity and a stunning fall -- and her trial in California was laced with the same drama. Here are some keys moments:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WFMZ-TV Online

Holmes Trial

Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy. Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of duping investors into believing her startup Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. The case exposed Silicon Valley’s culture of hubris and hype. A jury convicted the 37-year-old on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud after seven days of deliberation. The verdict followed a three-month trial featuring dozens of witnesses — including Holmes herself. She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Revealed: Elizabeth Holmes' Texts To Ex-Lover & Business Partner Show Endearing Relationship — Before Things Quickly Turned Sour

Text messages from 2014 and 2015 between Elizabeth Holmes and her former lover, Theranos business partner, and alleged sexual abuser Sunny Balwani were revealed as evidence in the newly found convict’s federal trial, and they show a promising couple before both their personal and professional lives quickly took a dramatic turn for the worse.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
SFist

Will Elizabeth Holmes Face Stiff Sentence, or Will Judge Go Easy On Her Because of Baby?

The cautionary tale of Elizabeth Holmes is sure to reverberate around Silicon Valley for at least a few months — until founders go back to spewing the bullshit they can often be heard spewing to any investor who'll listen. But the specter of the Theranos collapse could linger on both with the upcoming trial of alleged co-conspirator Sunny Bulwani, and with Holmes's sentencing, which could come in mid-2022.
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

Theranos 'fraudster' Elizabeth Holmes faces waiting until 2022 to find out her fate as jurors trying her case are set to break for Christmas if they don't agree on verdict by the end of today

Jurors weighing fraud and conspiracy charges against alleged blood testing scam artist and Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will take a holiday break from the case until January 3 if they don't reach a verdict by Thursday night. The news comes after the jury had indicated it would be willing to...
BUSINESS
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Has Been Found Guilty Of Defrauding Investors With False Promises About Theranos’s Blood-Testing Technology

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who sought to revolutionize healthcare with a device she claimed could make medical diagnoses using just a fingerprick of blood, has been found guilty of engaging in a multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors by making misleading and false statements about the technology’s capabilities. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY

