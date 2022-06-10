ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

LMNO

By Candis R. McLean
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you walk into Fishtown’s LMNO, you’ll see a neon-lit bar, a private music listening room with vinyl records, and a DJ. It’s an atmosphere unlike any in the neighborhood, and we wouldn’t be surprised if your first question upon entry was, “Is this another spot in town that prioritized buying...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Chuck Wagon Restaurant

Chuck Wagon is a Kendall institution specializing in Southern-style breakfasts in a setting that feels like you’re in a live-action production of Oregon Trail—but without the dysentery. It’s located in the same shopping plaza as a feed store (horse country is just a few blocks away), which adds to the country vibe. We love ordering a glass of juice with breakfast here for the sole reason that it’s served in a cowboy boot-shaped glass (which you can buy to take home when you pay at the counter). They serve all sorts of American breakfast classics, including solid pancakes and a good bowl of grits. However, a visit to Chuck Wagon without an order of biscuits and gravy is a crime. Especially since they serve one of the best versions in Miami.
KENDALL, NY
The Infatuation

Dockers Waterside

Dockers Waterside is, in fact, right by the water, and also has lots of outdoor seating to go with the views. They serve all the raw bar and cooked seafood you’d expect, some of it with a twist like “everything bagel-crusted salmon.”
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Mirai Sushi

Mirai is a solid neighborhood Japanese spot, and always a good option if you're looking for some consistently good sushi. Focus on their nigiri and sashimi, and order one or two of the hot plates—their gyoza are really good. They also have a long sake menu, and cocktails made with things lychee and housemade ginger syrup. Come here for a casual weeknight dinner, or a relaxed date night.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mallon's Homeade Sticky Buns

Mallon’s is most famous for their crumb cake, which is so good that they even have a Crumb Cake of the Month Club (yes, this is a real thing). Get some of those along with a dozen of the sticky buns topped with raisins and walnuts before you head out of town.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmno#Mexican Food#Tacos#Private Music#Food Drink#Vietnamese
The Infatuation

Marram

At this newish Montauk resort right on the ocean, the chef and restaurateur behind some beloved restaurants in Uruguay and Argentina run a casual daytime cafe. Order from the counter and make a plate using any of their daily-rotating dishes, which includes things like roasted vegetables and grilled meats. It’s a super casual situation, but a fun find for lunch before walking down the stairs to the beach.
FOOD & DRINKS
therecipecritic.com

How to Make Homemade Half and Half

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade half and half is easy and it takes less than 5 minutes to make . Keep this recipe on hand, and you will never have to buy this at the store again!
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building Marketplace is an essential San Francisco food experience. There are plenty of tourists who’ve figured this out, but don’t let that stop you—the Ferry Buiding Marketplace is always worth your time. Walking down the long food hall, you'll find crackly fresh sourdough baguettes (Acme Bread), meaty sandwiches (Golden Gate Meat Company, juicy burgers and soft serve (Gott’s Roadside), briny, slurpable oysters and hearty clam chowder (Hog Island Oyster Co.), and scoops of Secret Breakfast ice cream from Humphry Slocombe. You'll also want to stop by the new outpost of the Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee for semi-sweet charcoal lattes to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

No Jealousy

No Jealousy is where you head if you want to have brunch, but also end up in a scene that rivals 11:15pm in the Coachella Sahara tent. Open Sundays only, this over-the-top experience on the Sunset Strip (where else?) includes bottle service, giant fish bowl cocktails, dance floors, pyrotechnics, and servers in nurse’s costumes administering plastic syringe shots to whoever needs them. In other words, this place is a complete and utter mess, but if you’re in the market for a big group Vegas-style brunch situation, No Jealousy is your best option.
COACHELLA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Alchemist

The Alchemist is a coffee shop in Wilton Manors that also serves breakfast and lunch. They have a selection of tartines they call slicers, but most of the food here is kind of lackluster. The Alchemist specializes in percolator coffee and is one of the few coffee shops in South Florida still making coffee using this old-school technique. They also have a few unique, non-percolated coffee drinks like a very sweet iced coffee made with cold brew, condensed milk, and brown sugar that tastes like liquid coffee ice cream. The best part about this place isn’t the food or coffee, though—it’s the lovely patio where you can catch up with friends or people watch on the weekends, when this place gets a little too busy.
WILTON MANORS, FL
The Infatuation

101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Lost Larson

The original Lost Larson in Andersonville is one of our favorite bakeries in the city, and this is their location in Wicker Park with an identical menu. This means pastries, bread made with their house-milled grain, various smørrebrød, and a bunch of natural wines by the bottle. This iteration also has a cute sidewalk patio, which is perfect if you're looking to spend some quality time with a croissant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Flora

Serving lunch, dinner, and year-round brunch, Flora’s menus are packed with staples like their crispy chicken sandwich with a sriracha coconut reduction, as well as standouts like the short rib roastie and soba noodles. We suggest heading over for a low-key brunch or lunch with friends the morning after one too many drinks. And be sure to grab the flower pot dessert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chakra

Kingston prides itself on being ‘upon’ the Thames. And we can see why when we head to the Riverside Walk on a sunny day. Think people strolling down the river, watching people row by, and a strip of chain restaurants and proper pubs. And at the start of this strip is Chakra, an excellent Indian spot serving everything from Desi classics like kake da lamb rogan josh and fish moilee to lamb chops and mixed grill platters. You pretty much can’t go wrong with anything here, but our go-to order is butter chicken and goan prawn curry with saffron pulao and garlic naan. If the weather’s nice, head outside.
KINGSTON, NY
The Infatuation

Le Dive

Le Dive is in the middle of Dimes Square, the perennially-packed Lower East Side micro-neighborhood where fashion trends go to live fast and die young. So it should come as no surprise that this natural wine bar is kind of annoying. But that buzzy, annoying energy is part of why you come here (and visit Dimes Square in general). The space itself is fairly small, with a handful of stools and a single row of tables, but the seating-filled plaza out front has plenty of room for any twentysomethings who want to sniff natural wine. Since “à manger” sounds chicer than “to eat,” the menu is partly in French, and it has a few snacky options like burrata, charcuterie, and some pleasantly peppery steak tartare. Share the big chunk of lightly smoked salmon with a friend, get a $17 glass of orange wine from Portugal, and eavesdrop on the people wearing high socks with loafers seated next to you. This place doesn’t take reservations, so you might have to wait an hour for your table, but you should find that wait reassuring. It’s how you know you’re in Dimes Square.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Heritage Sandwich Shop

Heritage Sandwich Shop is an easy win in Long Beach. This daytime cafe shares the same building and chef as the restaurant Heritage, a fine dining sibling that offers a tasting menu at dinner. During lunch hours, you can pull up a stool at the bar or grab a picnic table outside and order sandwiches, salads, beer, and wine Tuesday to Saturday. Or you can opt for their $25 lunch box—which includes a sandwich, side, cookie or a drink—and take the whole bundle to-go. Just like the creative dishes at the restaurant, sandwiches here involve a mix of seasonal produce and masterfully-prepared proteins that might ruin all other sandwiches for you in the future. Everything from their roasted broccolini grilled cheese to their duck “banh mi” on a ciabatta roll is inventive and delicious, but our top choice is their pork belly sandwich with tomato and pepper jam on a country loaf.
LONG BEACH, NY
The Infatuation

Hoshi & Sushi

It’s sort of impossible to stumble upon Hoshi & Sushi, since it’s really buried inside a residential building on Collins Ave. in Mid-Beach. But this isn’t exactly a place worth searching for either. They serve mostly sushi, as well as some small plates like takoyaki, gyoza, and spring rolls. And even though it’s one of the very few casual, non-hotel restaurants in Mid-Beach, you’re better off driving north or south for better sushi options. The rolls here are pretty sloppy, with hard rice and overwhelming ratios of heavy ingredients like cream cheese. The sashimi doesn’t taste very fresh and the uni is a color that can only be described as unusual. If for some reason you do end up here, treat it more as a place to have some affordable drinks while snacking on edamame.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Beth’s

Beth’s is a breakfast and lunch spot, serving pastries and egg dishes as well as salads, sandwiches, and smoothies. Use it for daytime takeout in the area.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Cesar's Killer Margaritas

Though they have a pretty sizable menu of Mexican food, with anything from tacos to baby back ribs slathered in green sauce, the real draw of this casual Lakeview spot is its margaritas. Whether you're here with a few friends in the winter trying to pretend like snow isn't real or are enjoying their laidback sidewalk patio on a sunny afternoon, you can count on Cesar's for a reliable boozy beverage any time of the year. They have all sorts of fruity varieties, like guava, banana, and chamoy, and can be customized with salt, chile salt, or sugar on the rims. And while these margaritas are on the sweeter side, they are surprisingly strong, so we like to pace ourselves by snacking on their complimentary chips and salsa between sips.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Suki Zuki

Most people come to Suki Zuki for two things: the spicy tuna sandwich and the chicken teriyaki salad. The former is basically a spicy tuna roll in the shape of a triangular tea sandwich, while the latter is a finely chopped salad with chicken, wonton strips, and a tangy dressing. Overall, this is an easygoing sushi place with reasonable prices on the one-block strip known as the town of Watermill. Expect a wait on Friday or Saturday nights.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill is a casual Mexican spot with dishes like burritos, fajitas, and over 14 types of tacos—but the margaritas are the highlight of this Andersonville restaurant. Their standard option is made with their house tequila and comes frozen or on the rocks in fruity flavors like pomegranate and mango. But if you want something less basic, they also have specialty drinks like a smoky and spicy Mezcalita with pineapple, jalapeños, and mezcal or their Dulce Escorpion with mango and chamoy puree. Though they have plenty of tables inside, the best way to enjoy Cesca's is by spending a lazy summer afternoon on their outdoor patio sharing a pitcher of margaritas with friends and reintroducing your body to sunlight after hibernating for 8 months of winter.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy