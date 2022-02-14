AmericaninCenter City

Imagine: It's Saturday night and you're heading out to dinner. You're already starving, so you aren't happy to find out there's a 45-minute wait. Once you're finally seated at your table, you have to wait for everyone in your party to decide what to order — which can take a while if you have that one indecisive friend. And then, the worst part of all: You have to wait for your food to arrive after you've placed your order. That can take a long time, especially if the restaurant is busy. The only saving grace? Free bread. It's a treat offered at many popular chain restaurants, and people are very grateful for the pre-dinner snack. According to a recent Harris Poll, 60% of people prefer good bread to good dessert when eating out (via Bake Mag).

