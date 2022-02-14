AmericaninCenter City

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Candis R. McLean
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Surrounded by places that all require reservations or hour-plus waits, Huda is something that Rittenhouse needed: somewhere to run in and grab a...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Bar FoodinCentral Austin

Tucked in a strip mall next to the Hancock H-E-B, Wingzup looks kind of like a generic sports bar from the outside. Finding wings here isn’t much of a surprise, but finding out how well they do them sure is. The sauce and dry rub menu reminded us a bit of Austin wing mini-chain Pluckers—with similar flavors displayed on a color-coded, sliding scale of spice. But the wings here come in six different styles—original, grilled, smoked, golden (marinated then fried), country (battered then fried), and boneless (if you even consider those wings). We usually go with the original, grilled, or smoked, but you can mix and match styles and flavors for just a few extra dollars.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Ahgassi Gopchang

For many people, the smoky, rowdy atmosphere is half the fun of Korean BBQ. If you’re one of those people, go to Ahgassi. The massive BBQ restaurant on 6th Street has hour-long waits most nights of the week, but just know you’re lining up for some of the finest cuts of meat in the neighborhood (get the skirt steak, marinated short rib, and the house specialty large intestine) and an excellent steamed egg dish. You get one free with your food, but plan to order several more for the table.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Autenticos Michoacanos

Autenticos Michoacanos is a food truck located in a parking lot near Menchaca Dr (and Stassney), with a wide menu of tacos, tortas, quesadillas, machetes, and just about anything else you can fit inside of a tortilla - they even have quesabirria with consomé. We really like the machete here - an oblong corn tortilla quesadilla of sorts - that comes packed full of enough meat and cheese to fill half a dozen (or more) street tacos.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tres’ House Of Cheesesteaks

We first fell in love with Tres' ever since our first bite of Tres’ Caliente, a stunning sub filled with shaved beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño, a shake of spicy seasonings, and chipotle mayo. This cheesesteak operation is set up at Lamplighter Public House every day of the week, except Wednesday, from 3-9pm (3-8pm on Sundays). In addition to these Philly-style sandwiches, you can get burgers and fried appetizers like onion rings and mozzarella sticks.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Joodooboo

We now have a spot dedicated to surprisingly creamy tofu and banchan—and it will satisfy even the pickiest Bay Area soybean and fermentation heads. This Korean deli in North Oakland is pumping out seasonal banchan that changes weekly, and is ideal if you like lunches that are refreshing, pickled, and quick. Right now, you’ll find things like kabocha squash with toasted seeds, dooboo and wild nettles, and potatoes with green garlic and leeks. Whether you get the four- or six-banchan pack, get some extras to round out the meal: rice, a cup of ginger-soy-sesame sauce, and some tofu they make fresh each day. Devour it at home or at a table outside, and repeat for lunch next week. Joodooboo is operating on limited hours and with a limited menu, but they already have us hooked.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hi Wings

In the Northcross Mall in Allandale, Hi Wings makes some of the best, intensely-crispy, Korean fried chicken wings in town. The menu here is, as you could probably guess, all about chicken. You can get whole chickens, thighs, drumsticks, tenders, and, of course, wings. The wings here come naked or battered, but you’re definitely going to want to try the latter here if you’re going for ultra-crispy. Our favorites are the honey garlic parmesan and the sweet-and-spicy, but there’s over a dozen sauces and dry rubs to choose from.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinCentral District

Melo Cafe in the Central District specializes in fresh-pressed juice and waffles that come topped with everything from white chocolate and Fruity Pebbles to strawberries and whipped cream. And while their waffles trend a bit on the dry side, their egg sandwiches with waffles for buns are great. We’re fans of their smaller, fluffy Belgian rounds complete with an egg patty, gooey cheddar cheese, and curry-kicked chicken sausage as-is. But dunked in a side of spicy-sweet maple hot sauce? It’s really f*cking tasty. And if liquified fruit isn’t your thing, Melo also serves espresso drinks made with Boon Boona beans.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Shewa-Ber Bar & Restaurant

Shewa-Ber is a welcome addition to a neighborhood that’s already packed with Ethiopian restaurants. It has a fun space perfect for groups, a full bar, and a menu of combination platters and a la carte options, from doro wat to gomen besega. We love the Shewa combo, which comes with your choice of three entrees (go with the tangy lentils, tender tibs, and spicy doro wat), along with plenty of injera to soak everything up.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

ItalianinUpper East Side

Need to go on a date in the East 70s that won’t cost you more than $25 a person? Did you receive an almost rudely last-minute text from your mom demanding you meet for dinner on the UES? Go to Caffe Buon Gusto, a casual neighborhood Italian restaurant with friendly staff, old chandeliers, and really good eggplant parm. A lot of the menu here revolves around choosing your sauce and your type of pasta, but as long as you pick the creamy vodka sauce, you’ll have a very good meal. The only catch is that most of the neighborhood will have the same idea as you (it gets pretty crowded here), so we’d recommend coming on the early side or reserving a table ahead of time.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Pip's On Labrea

Pips has been a staple in LA’s live music scene for over a decade, and you can still find this cozy spot next to a massive Sprouts on La Brea Avenue. Inside the restaurant is the best place to be if you want to be front and center for all the action on stage. They have live music every night, and the menu is full of Italian classics like pizza, pasta, and grilled fish. But the patio out back is where you should be if you’re looking for mojitos under a massive tree and lots of green vines.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

15 Romolo

This place has been making incredible cocktails since 1998, which is only one reason to plan a date here. The other is that the gastropub situated off a quiet alley in North Beach sets the bar high for all other cocktail spots in the city. It’s dimly lit, has a speakeasy feel, and is pretty minimalist—there are seats at the bar and along the wall and not much else.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

