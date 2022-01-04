ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ben Smith leaving New York Times, says he wants to reach 200 million 'college educated' audience

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Smith is leaving the New York Times as its star media columnist after joining the paper in 2020. Smith, who previously served as editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, is set to launch a "global news start-up" with Justin Smith (no relation), who is similarly stepping down as CEO of Bloomberg...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith Exits, Teams With N.Y. Times’ Ben Smith for Startup

Bloomberg Media Group CEO Justin Smith will step down from the business news giant to launch his own media company. A Bloomberg spokesperson confirmed the news, and that Scott Havens will succeed Smith as CEO. “After 8 years at Bloomberg Media, and more than 25 years in quality journalism, I’ve decided to pursue a personal dream, and a market opportunity, to launch a new kind of global news media company that serves unbiased journalism to a truly global audience,” Smith said Tuesday. New York Times media columnist Ben Smith will join Justin Smith at the new venture, the Times reported. Smith had led...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Media columnist Ben Smith leaves the New York Times to lead new media start-up

Ben Smith, the New York Times media columnist whose buzzy reported columns have become much-discussed fodder in journalism circles, is leaving the newspaper to help launch a global news start-up. Smith is joining another Smith in the venture: Former Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith, who also announced his departure on...
BUSINESS
The New Yorker

Ben Smith Can’t Say What His New Media Venture Is

Ben Smith had a hundred-and-forty-four unread text messages when we talked for a sometimes-digitally distracted sixteen minutes, just after noon on Tuesday. (Fifteen minutes after we hung up, he responded to an e-mail I’d sent asking if he’d like to talk.) He hadn't checked his Twitter mentions, either, which seemed pertinent information since the news had just dropped that Smith, the current media columnist for the Times, would be leaving to start a new venture with Justin Smith, Bloomberg Media’s chief executive. What the Smiths’ project is exactly isn’t entirely clear just yet. Smith told me throughout our conversation that he was still thinking through the concept. Global business and politics site? Maybe? The precise mediums in which reporting would appear? Too soon to reveal. But the Smiths’ venture seeks to cater to “200 million people who are college educated, who read in English, but who no one is really treating like an audience,” as Ben Smith told his employer in a piece relaying the new company’s formation (or, at the very least, its ideation). The venture does seem on trend: in recent months, Puck launched, Axios announced its expansion into more local markets, and Politico has eyed its own move into more global markets. Smith, the former editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, whose scoop-laden media columns have provoked and titillated for the past two years, seemed—predictably for those familiar with him—delighted to be getting in off the sidelines.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronan Farrow
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Christopher Steele
Person
James Comey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaving New York#College#The New York Times#Buzzfeed News#Bloomberg Media#Ozy Media#Msnbc#New Yorker
The Independent

Man who threatened to kill congressman says he was radicalised by Tucker Carlson

A Canadian man who sent direct messages to a California congressman admitted in the messages that he was radicalised and driven to hate Democrats by US media figures on the right, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan, a podcast host.Rep Eric Swalwell shared a lengthy exchange with a man he identified as Jeremy Marshall in a series of tweets on Thursday; in the messages, Mr Marshall opens by telling the Democratic lawmaker that he should be “shot” for allegedly committing treason.After being pressed on the issue at length by the congressman himself in private messages, Mr Marshall...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Beast

Fox News Star Was Up for ‘The View’ Gig Until She Refused to Get Vaccine

The View’s already difficult path to replacing Meghan McCain as its resident conservative co-host was made slightly more difficult when one contender made clear she would not get vaccinated for COVID-19. Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe interviewed with ABC News and The View executives earlier this year, a...
NFL
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
PROTESTS
Fox News

Fox News

695K+
Followers
135K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy