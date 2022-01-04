Surge Continues with 1,592 New Cases on Tuesday

Michigan is reporting 27,346 additional cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that works out to an average of 13,673 for each of the two days. The state recorded 277 deaths for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing that pandemic total to 27,563. The state has had a total of 1,595,919 cases since the pandemic started. In Berrien County, Spectrum Health Lakeland says it continues to see a total COVID-19 inpatient census at record high levels throughout its system, with 82 patients in the hospital Wednesday. On Tuesday, its lab performed 718 COVID-19 tests. 262 tests returned positive for a daily positivity rate of 36%.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO