Public Health

Surge Continues with 1,592 New Cases on Tuesday

kauainownews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 1,592 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 123,456. No new...

kauainownews.com

kauainownews.com

3,484 New Cases Reported Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 3,484 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 109,642. No new fatalities were reported. A total of 147 new infections were identified Thursday on the Garden Isle. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kauainownews.com

State Reports 3,178 New Cases of COVID on Sunday

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 3,178 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 118,820. No new fatalities were reported. A total of 129 new infections were identified Sunday in Kaua‘i County. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kauainownews.com

154 New COVID Cases Confirmed on Garden Isle

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Dec. 31. Today’s cases bring the number of active cases to 596, with six hospitalized, and 4,159 cumulative cases. Kaua‘i’s cumulative case count includes 4,092 confirmed locally, eight probable, and 59 positive cases diagnosed elsewhere, as they received their pre-travel test results after arriving on island.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wirx.com

27,000 New COVID Cases In Michigan For Tuesday, Wednesday

Michigan is reporting 27,346 additional cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says that works out to an average of 13,673 for each of the two days. The state recorded 277 deaths for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing that pandemic total to 27,563. The state has had a total of 1,595,919 cases since the pandemic started. In Berrien County, Spectrum Health Lakeland says it continues to see a total COVID-19 inpatient census at record high levels throughout its system, with 82 patients in the hospital Wednesday. On Tuesday, its lab performed 718 COVID-19 tests. 262 tests returned positive for a daily positivity rate of 36%.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS 42

COVID cases surge in Alabama, experts expect trend to continue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama Department of Public Health reported more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The state’s positivity rate is up to 12%: the highest it’s been in some time. While many experts believe this surge was expected due to the contagious nature of the Omicron variant, they are somewhat surprised […]
ALABAMA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Coronavirus cases continue to surge during Christmas holiday

(ABC News) — You may be on a holiday break, but the COVID-19 surge is not taking time off. In fact, it’s continuing to surge through the holidays. The CDC saying Omicron now accounts for a majority of new cases. We’re also seeing a striking increase in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kauainownews.com

County Officials Report 104 New Cases, 1 COVID Fatality

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported a fatality and announced 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 3. The fatality was a female resident in her 70s who was hospitalized. There are a total of 18 Kaua‘i COVID fatalities to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kauainownews.com

Mayor: COVID Spike Expected to Rise

Kaua‘i’s COVID-19 case numbers are expected to get even worse, officials cautioned during a Monday informational briefing. Holiday gatherings and travel should increase the number of new cases on the Garden Isle even more than it has experienced thus far, which is already the most new cases per day since the pandemic began. The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported a fatality and announced 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 3. That puts Kauai’s daily new case average at 114.
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Platte Post

Nebraska virus cases surge as omicron continues to spread

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of new virus cases is surging in Nebraska as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads more widely in the state. Nebraska health officials reported 8,575 new cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. That’s 47% more than the 5,826 cases reported the previous week and the highest weekly total since early December 2020.
NEBRASKA STATE
hawaiinews.online

1,592 New Hawaii COVID-19 Cases: 1/4/22

In the latest COVID-19 report from the Government of the Aloha State, there are 1,592 new cases bringing the total cases to date to 123,456. Of those total cases, 5,296 required hospitalization. The total cases reported in the past 14 days was 28,147. Total deaths to date are 1,094. CURRENT...
HAWAII STATE
Click10.com

Florida continues record surge reporting 75,962 new COVID cases

MIAMI, Fla. – A record week for new COVID-19 cases continued as the latest data showed 75,962 cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control from Florida on Thursday. The latest data reported includes the total number of confirmed cases in Florida since the pandemic at more than 4.1 million.
FLORIDA STATE
kauainownews.com

Ige Allows Virtual Public Meetings to Continue as COVID Cases Rise

Gov. David Ige last week signed an emergency proclamation temporarily suspending an upcoming provision in the state’s Sunshine Law that would have mandated public meetings accommodate for at least one in-person location. The governor earlier this year signed Act 220. A portion of the measure allows meetings to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 continues to hound US with new surge, new variant

The United States is ending 2021 in a pandemic posture similar to how the nation ended 2020: cases and hospitalizations—while far less this year than last year—are increasing and a new variant first identified on the other side of the globe is threatening to drive even greater surges.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wboi.org

Ball State preparing for virtual semester start if COVID cases continue surging

Ball State University is preparing faculty for the possibility of remote learning next semester, in case the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to be highly transmissible. Ball State president Geoffrey Mearns says the provost has asked faculty to be ready to teach virtually for the first week or two of classes.
COLLEGES
usf.edu

Coronavirus hospitalizations jump by 1,200 as daily cases continue to surge

The number of people in the hospital with coronavirus increased by 1,214 between Monday and Tuesday as cases continued surging across the state. Data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows there are now 6,914 people with the coronavirus in hospitals around the state. That includes 766 who are in intensive care, an increase of 152 compared to Monday. Now, roughly 12.5% of Florida's ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH

