WATCH: 16 years ago today, Vince Young's heroics led Texas to a national championship

When Texas fans refer to being back, they are reminiscing of the glory and success that Vince Young helped the program reach 16 years ago today.

The former Longhorn and college football legend led Texas to a historically successful season that he capped off with a clutch touchdown to win it all, and contribute to the end of USC’s dynasty.

Even with all the years and other great games that have passed, the 2006 Rose Bowl matchup that featured Young and the Longhorns against Reggie Bush and the Trojans is widely considered the best championship game of all time.

This remains especially true when you factor in the amount of talent that saw the field or was on the sidelines that day. In total, there were 62 NFL players apart of the game with 35 from USC, and 27 from Texas, and 14 of the players went on to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

As we all know, Texas came out victorious 41-38 but it was the manner in which they won that really resonates until this day.

There is a hope and expectation that Steve Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers, who was tied for the highest recruiting ranking ever with Young and a handful of other players, can replicate the success that Young brought to Texas with his run.