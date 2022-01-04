Police searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 17-year-old girl.
Micah Wilson was last seen in the 1600 block of 7th Avenue South wearing a blue hoodie and white Air Force Ones, according to BPD. She is described as being 4-foot-11 and weighing 95 pounds.Alabama coroner facing trial after several families claim he neglected his duties
Authorities say she may have been picked up by a friend and may also be in the Atlanta area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
