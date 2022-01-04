ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Split Moon

By 6 min read
creators.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). There's fun with a new venture even though it's not paying you back yet. You're still learning but learn with your time instead of your money. Don't invest more dollars until it starts making cents. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it's impossible to make anyone...

www.creators.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Astrologers Say One Zodiac Sign Is Poised To Have the Best 2022 Ever

While we may be chugging along collectively in the Age of Aquarius—a time largely marked by humanitarian pursuits and innovation—Aquarian water-bearers will soon relinquish their fortuitous spot in the celestial spotlight. In 2021, Jupiter was in the sign of Aquarius, offering its associated cosmic wave of luck and good fortune to the air sign. But soon, Jupiter and the sunny energy it brings will move into Pisces, making the water sign destined to have the best year of all signs in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

These 2 Zodiac Signs Are Likely To Experience the Biggest Transformations in 2022

Consider the symbolic concept of being eclipsed by someone (or something) that looms large, and you’re not far off from the meaning of an eclipse in astrology: It’s a time when you’re pushed to surrender a bit of control to the cosmos and buckle in for a transformative journey. Thanks to the final eclipse season of 2021, which ushered in a new cycle of eclipses along the Taurus-Scorpio axis, those two zodiac signs, in particular, are poised to experience big-time changes over the next two years.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

January's Wolf Moon Is a Time For Transformation — See What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Each month's full moon not only has its own name and story, but it also has a spiritual meaning and an impact on each zodiac sign. In January, there's a wolf moon halfway through the month, when the moon is at its biggest and brightest — and completely full. Many believe in various powers of a full moon, including charging water with moonlight to cleanse and empower yourself for the upcoming month. As each full moon signals the turnover into the next phase — of the moon, of time, and of your life — it's the perfect marker for turning over your own new leaf. Ahead, you can learn more about the wolf moon for 2022, as well as what January may bring for your zodiac sign. POPSUGAR spoke with an astrologer to garner some insight on what each sign may experience at the start of 2022 as the wolf moon rises to its peak.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown University#Taurus#Gemini#Virgo#Scorpio
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
FOX2Now

Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week

ST. LOUIS – There will be a parade of planets this month. December 6-10 you will be able to see three planets and then on December 12 you will be able to see 5. There will be a crescent moon earlier in the month which will provide less moonlight, making it easier to see the planets.
ASTRONOMY
romper.com

Your Virgo 2022 Horoscope Is All About Relationships & Reinvention

Let’s be honest here. We all had pretty high hopes for 2021, and while there may have been some highlights, this year has been a struggle for so many of us. It might have been particularly challenging for you, Virgo, since you’re so sensitive and attuned to what the world is going through right now. If you wish you had a crystal ball to see into the future (and don’t we all), you’ll be happy to know that your Virgo 2022 horoscope sees a major shift in several areas of not just your life, but humanity on the whole, too.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Elite Daily

The 1 Day In 2022 You Can Expect Only Good Things To Happen, According To Your Zodiac Sign

New year, new astrology — and with that, a whole lot of new chances for greatness. The astrological transits from the last two years have been challenging, to say the least. (2020 and 2021, sorry, but please leave and never come back.) But the great thing about the planets is that they simply never stop moving, which means that nothing will ever stay the same. In fact, there will be so much change in the upcoming year, that every zodiac sign will experience a major positive shift throughout the next 365 days. The best day of 2022 for your zodiac sign only further promotes that.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

Libra: 2022 horoscope predictions

The Eight of Wands is all about new opportunity and invitations, with offers and information flooding in from all directions. You’re going to be busier and more in demand than ever in 2022, Libra, and if you say ‘yes’ to what’s on offer you can go further than you think is possible. People like you. They want to be around you. Your charming personality is going to attract lots of new energy and opportunity into your world. Get ready!
LIFESTYLE
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) I know, dear Lamb, that you don’t like anyone trying to take charge of one of your projects, but try to be a bit more flexible. A new idea could help hasten a positive result. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) I’m sure,...
LIFESTYLE
romper.com

Gemini, Your 2022 Horoscope Says Major Opportunities Are On The Horizon

The New Year is almost here, and Gemini, you are Ready. For. It. And with good reason, since your naturally curious nature makes it almost impossible for you to be okay with simply guessing how 2022 will go for you. No, you want facts and figures so that you understand what’s coming, because you’re all about communication and connection, thanks to your ruling planet Mercury. So if you can’t wait one more second to know what your Gemini 2022 horoscope is, you’ll be happy to know that it’s luck (and love) filled.
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 29 through Jan. 4

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Historians disagree about the legacy of Jimmy Carter, who was President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. Was he effective or not? Opinions differ. But there's no ambiguity about a project he pursued after his presidency. He led a global effort to eliminate a pernicious disease caused by the guinea worm parasite. When Carter began his work, 3.5 million people per year suffered from the parasite's debilitating effects. Today, there are close to zero victims. Will 2022 bring an equivalent boon to your life, Aries? The banishment of an old bugaboo? A monumental healing? I suspect so.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in January, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

As a month, January always seems to pack endless potential, with its events and happenings setting the vibe for the year ahead. And in 2022, the universe is doubling down on that energy of upheaval and newness. The cosmic forecast for the month includes not only two retrogrades (Venus retrograde, which started in December, and Mercury retrograde, which kicks off on January 14), but also a couple of key aspects for transformative Pluto and innovative Uranus that signal change is on the horizon. Though these shifts could certainly deliver unexpected happenings, they’ll also play a role in shaping the best day in January, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
SHAPE

Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

An Astrologer Predicts What The Worst Day Of 2022 Will Be For Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever wondered about the astrology behind a bad day? I know I’ve caught myself blaming the planets for my moodiness once or twice, and more often than not, when I check the transits for the day, they’re affecting me pretty heavily. Astrology, of course, isn’t the sole reasoning for a not-so-great day, but it can provide insight into why you may be feeling out of sorts, and taking a look at the astrological transits to come in 2022 can prepare you for what lies ahead. With retrogrades, eclipses, and harsh aspects (oh my!), the cosmos aren’t always gracing us with transits that promote feelings of joy — but the difficult times serve a purpose, even if it’s not immediately obvious. The good thing is, the worst day of 2022 for your zodiac sign doesn’t have to catch you off-guard.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Tuesday, 1/04/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Do you still want what you were after? It's a worthwhile question. The wish may not stand up to the fulfillment. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Your hands were tied, but check to make sure that that's still the case. A shift in planetary energies shows you may have loosened the knot.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Money Talks, and Your 2022 Horoscope Is Screaming

With a brand-new year just over the horizon, there's no better time than now to start setting your goals for the chapter ahead. With that said, if you've been living a hair above your means or swiping your credit card one too many times, 2022 is the perfect opportunity to reprioritize your money matters. The same goes for your professional life, especially for those of you who aren't currently satisfied with your job or your financial stability. The truth is, these feelings aren't uncommon. But your 2022 money and career horoscope is bringing significant, beneficial shifts to your financial investments, career opportunities, and your relationship with money altogether. Have you begun to set any career-related intentions for the new year?
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Cancer: June 21-July 22

Crabs, did you know that ‘crab’ and ‘crib’ are related etymologically? Yes, we can get crabby and cry like babies. We can be cynical and sentimental at the same time. We are all about ‘the nostalgia’ and personal history but sometimes you just gotta cut some old baggage loose. You may need a social confidence booster right now but you don’t want to leave the house; so throw a dazzling post-holiday party at home. People will still be craving connection. Freedom from the past will actually bring you more calm than you may realize. You will be feeling the Cancer full moon on the 17th but don’t get too wild; tattooed names of party partners are hard to get rid of.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy