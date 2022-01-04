Split Moon

Each month's full moon not only has its own name and story, but it also has a spiritual meaning and an impact on each zodiac sign. In January, there's a wolf moon halfway through the month, when the moon is at its biggest and brightest — and completely full. Many believe in various powers of a full moon, including charging water with moonlight to cleanse and empower yourself for the upcoming month. As each full moon signals the turnover into the next phase — of the moon, of time, and of your life — it's the perfect marker for turning over your own new leaf. Ahead, you can learn more about the wolf moon for 2022, as well as what January may bring for your zodiac sign. POPSUGAR spoke with an astrologer to garner some insight on what each sign may experience at the start of 2022 as the wolf moon rises to its peak.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 DAYS AGO