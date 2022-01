The Park Hill, Park Hill South and Platte County girls’ wrestling teams competed in the Wonder Woman in Columbia, Missouri, on Dec. 29 and 30 against 77 total teams. Park Hill finished in sixth place overall with 111 points, Platte County was in 20th place with 77 points and Park Hill South ended in 59th place with 26 points. The Trojans’ successful outing at the Wonder Woman was led by Angelina Vargas (18-1) who finished in first place in the 115-weight class and scored 35 team points.

