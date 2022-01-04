Killinger tests positive for COVID-19

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Chad Killinger announced this week he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Sycamores’ Missouri Valley Conference contest Friday against Illinois State.

“Unfortunately, upon returning from Drake, one of our student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 and I was identified as a close contact during the trip,” Killinger said. “Upon testing to be removed from quarantine, I also tested positive for COVID despite not feeling any ill effects, and am required to serve another short quarantine period before being allowed to return to the sidelines, per COVID protocols. I’m confident our student-athletes and staff will give their best effort during this time and look forward to rejoining them as soon as possible.”

Associate Head Coach Deidra Johnson will serve as head coach for Friday’s game against Illinois State, with Killinger anticipating to return to the sidelines for Sunday’s game against Bradley.

