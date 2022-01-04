ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Night construction hours necessary during low tides for Lowman Beach Park seawall and beach restoration project

Seattle Parks and Recreation and McClung Construction have reached a milestone with the Lowman Beach Park seawall and beach restoration project. Two main components of this project are complete: demolition of the existing failed concrete seawall, as well as drilling and installation of the steel piles that provide structural support for the new seawall.

The next critical phase of work involves installation of the new precast concrete seawall. This work will occur between January 11 – 24, 2022 and must be performed at night to take advantage of the low tides. The installation of the precast concrete seawall must occur before February 15 when the in-water work window that protects fish and shellfish habitats closes. The time limitation for work is a requirement of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the workable low tides in January and February occur outside normal working hours.

Two night work windows at low tides will occur for:

  1. Preparing for the permanent installation of new seawall segments which will require up to four nights of work, however, could possibly be completed in one or two nights.
  2. Installing the precast wall panels which is expected to take another three to four work nights.

Our Temporary Noise Variance Permit is currently approved for work between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. starting Tuesday, January 11, 2022, and must be completed by Monday, January 24 at 7 a.m. Although the permit allows for 14 nights of work, we expect to work a maximum of eight nighttime shifts.

McClung Construction will do what is feasible to minimize noise levels as much as possible.

Thank you to the neighbors for their patience and cooperation during the Lowman Beach Park seawall and beach restoration project.

The seawall and beach restoration project will substantially improve the natural coastal process at the park while also improving the beach access opportunities for all. Lowman Beach Park, in West Seattle just north of Lincoln Park at 7017 Beach Drive SW, 98136.

For more information, please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/lowman-beach-park. If you have questions about the project please contact Seattle Parks and Recreation at lowmanbeach@seattle.gov.

