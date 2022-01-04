ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie County and Health Department giving away 5,000 at-home COVID-19 tests Wednesday

By Olivia McKelvey, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 1 day ago
ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The county and the Health Department are giving away 5,184 at-home COVID-19 tests 9 a.m. Wednesday at six public library branches:

  • Susan B. Kilmer library: 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce
  • Lakewood Park library: 7605 Santa Barbara Dr., Fort Pierce
  • Zora Neale Hurston library: 3008 Ave. D, Fort Pierce
  • Morningside library: 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie
  • Port St. Lucie library: 180 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St. Lucie
  • Paula A. Lewis library: 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie

This is a drive-thru distribution event, and testing kits will be delivered on a first-come-first-served basis, according to a news release, with a maximum of six tests per vehicle.

Go to www.stlucieco.gov/covid-19 for additional information about COVID-19 testing sites.

Olivia McKelvey is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach her at olivia.mckelvey@tcpalm.com, 772-521-4380 and on Twitter @olivia_mckelvey.

