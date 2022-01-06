LIST | These Colorado events are canceled, rescheduled, moved to virtual or postponed
Here's a list of shows, concerts and events that have been canceled, rescheduled, moved to virtual or postponed due to COVID-19. Check venue websites for updates.
COLORADO SPRINGS AREA
• Canceled - Feb. 12: Souper Bowl Saturday
• New date - May 19, 2022: Chef Showcase
• The Broadmoor World Arena; worldarena.com .
• Pikes Peak Center; pikespeakcenter.com
New date - July 10, 2022: Kenny G
• Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center; fac.coloradocollege.edu
• Lulu's Downstairs, Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com
New date - Jan. 28, 2022; Jeremy Facknitz and Dear Marsha
New date - Feb. 5, 2022; Xanthe Alexis
• CRIPPLE CREEK AREA
Canceled - Feb. 5-13; Cripple Creek Ice Festival
DENVER AREA
• Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities; arvadacenter.org
• Ball Arena; ballarena.com ; ticketmaster.com
New date-Sept. 24, 2022: Shawn Mendes
• Bellco Theatre; bellcotheatre.com ; axs.com
New date - Feb. 9, 2022: Il Divo
New date - Feb. 19, 2022: Iliza: Back in Action Tour
New date - Feb. 27, 2022: Ana Gabriel
New date and venue - March 19, 2022: Letterkenny Live!
New date - Aug. 25, 2022: Alicia Keys
• Bluebird Theater; bluebirdtheater.net ; axs.com
New date - March 23, 2022: Caroline Rose
New date - April 24, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
New date - June 17-19, 2022: The Hold Stead
• Boulder Theater; bouldertheater.com ; axs.com
New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6
• Denver Center for the Performing Arts; denvercenter.org
• Fillmore Auditorium; fillmoreauditorium.org ; ticketmaster.com
Postponed - new date TBD: Killswitch Engage: Atonement Tour North America
• Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre; fiddlersgreenamp.com ; axs.com
New date - Aug. 2, 2022: Backstreet Boys
• Fox Theater; foxtheatre.com ; axs.com
New date - April 23, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
New date - Oct. 6, 2022: The Airborne Toxic Event
• Gothic Theater; gothictheatre.com ; axs.com
• Mission Ballroom; missionballroom.com ; axs.com
• Ogden Theatre; ogdentheatre.com ; axs.com
New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Circa Survive with Tiger Jaw, Sould Glo
New date - March 17, 2022: Droeloe
New date - April 11, 2022: Girl Talk
New date - April 23, 2022: Johnnyswim
New date - May 12, 2022: An Evening with They Might be Giants
New date - May 28, 2022: 070 Shake
• Paramount Theatre; paramountdenver.com , ticketmaster.com
New date - April 1: Anne Lamott
Canceled - July 5, 2022: Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix
• Red Rocks Amphitheatre; redrocksonline.com ; axs.com
New date - April 22, 2022: Galantis and 3LAU
New date - April 29, 2022: Trevor Hall/Citzen Cope
New date - May 5, 2022: Hippie Sabotage
New date - May 6-7, 2022: Brantley Gilbert
New date - May 9, 2022: Russ
New date - May 16, 2022: Kaleo
New date - May 29, 2022: Ziggly Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harter & the Innocent Criminals
New date - June 1-2, 2022: Lord Huron
New date - June 4, 2022: Michael Franti & Spearhead
New date - June 10-11, 2022: The Revivalists
New date - June 14-15, 2022: Glass Animals
New date - June 22, 2022: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine and Neko Case
New date - July 21, 2022: David Gray
New date - July 27, 2022: Goo Goo Dolls
New date - Oct. 10-11, 2022: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
