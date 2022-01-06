ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

LIST | These Colorado events are canceled, rescheduled, moved to virtual or postponed

By Carlotta Olson The Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

Here's a list of shows, concerts and events that have been canceled, rescheduled, moved to virtual or postponed due to COVID-19. Check venue websites for updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS AREA

• Canceled - Feb. 12: Souper Bowl Saturday

• New date - May 19, 2022: Chef Showcase

• The Broadmoor World Arena; worldarena.com .

• Pikes Peak Center; pikespeakcenter.com

New date - July 10, 2022: Kenny G

• Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center; fac.coloradocollege.edu

• Lulu's Downstairs, Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com

New date - Jan. 28, 2022; Jeremy Facknitz and Dear Marsha

New date - Feb. 5, 2022; Xanthe Alexis

• CRIPPLE CREEK AREA

Canceled - Feb. 5-13; Cripple Creek Ice Festival

DENVER AREA

• Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities; arvadacenter.org

• Ball Arena; ballarena.com ; ticketmaster.com

New date-Sept. 24, 2022: Shawn Mendes

• Bellco Theatre; bellcotheatre.com ; axs.com

New date - Feb. 9, 2022: Il Divo

New date - Feb. 19, 2022: Iliza: Back in Action Tour

New date - Feb. 27, 2022: Ana Gabriel

New date and venue - March 19, 2022: Letterkenny Live!

New date - Aug. 25, 2022: Alicia Keys

• Bluebird Theater; bluebirdtheater.net ; axs.com

New date - March 23, 2022: Caroline Rose

New date - April 24, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

New date - June 17-19, 2022: The Hold Stead

• Boulder Theater; bouldertheater.com ; axs.com

New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6

• Denver Center for the Performing Arts; denvercenter.org

• Fillmore Auditorium; fillmoreauditorium.org ; ticketmaster.com

Postponed - new date TBD: Killswitch Engage: Atonement Tour North America

• Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre; fiddlersgreenamp.com ; axs.com

New date - Aug. 2, 2022: Backstreet Boys

• Fox Theater; foxtheatre.com ; axs.com

New date - April 23, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

New date - Oct. 6, 2022: The Airborne Toxic Event

• Gothic Theater; gothictheatre.com ; axs.com

• Mission Ballroom; missionballroom.com ; axs.com

• Ogden Theatre; ogdentheatre.com ; axs.com

New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Circa Survive with Tiger Jaw, Sould Glo

New date - March 17, 2022: Droeloe

New date - April 11, 2022: Girl Talk

New date - April 23, 2022: Johnnyswim

New date - May 12, 2022: An Evening with They Might be Giants

New date - May 28, 2022: 070 Shake

• Paramount Theatre; paramountdenver.com , ticketmaster.com

New date - April 1: Anne Lamott

Canceled - July 5, 2022: Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix

• Red Rocks Amphitheatre; redrocksonline.com ; axs.com

New date - April 22, 2022: Galantis and 3LAU

New date - April 29, 2022: Trevor Hall/Citzen Cope

New date - May 5, 2022: Hippie Sabotage

New date - May 6-7, 2022: Brantley Gilbert

New date - May 9, 2022: Russ

New date - May 16, 2022: Kaleo

New date - May 29, 2022: Ziggly Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harter & the Innocent Criminals

New date - June 1-2, 2022: Lord Huron

New date - June 4, 2022: Michael Franti & Spearhead

New date - June 10-11, 2022: The Revivalists

New date - June 14-15, 2022: Glass Animals

New date - June 22, 2022: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine and Neko Case

New date - July 21, 2022: David Gray

New date - July 27, 2022: Goo Goo Dolls

New date - Oct. 10-11, 2022: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

10 Colorado winter festivals for your consideration

The holidays are over, but Colorado’s winter celebrations continue. At least, they’re scheduled to continue. Here we spotlight some classic happenings on the calendar, but with the spread of COVID-19, be sure to check for the latest updates and guidelines. Ouray Ice Festival. When: Jan. 20-23 Where: Ouray.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

National Western Stock Show parade canceled

With weather forecasts calling for snow and “dangerously low temperatures,” National Western Stock Show officials canceled the downtown parade and an event planned at McGregor Square on Thursday. “We will not risk animal safety with slick streets,” President and CEO Paul Andrews said Tuesday. "Being right isn’t always...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Tattered Cover, with bar, opens in Westminster

The next chapter in the story of Tattered Cover, Colorado's largest independent bookseller, begins next week when its new location opens in Westminster. Fans of the storied retailer will surely celebrate the plot twist in store for them: Adult beverages at the Best Sellers Bar. It's the chain's fifth full-sized store, continuing an expansion that included a new store in 2021 at McGregor Square in Denver's Ballpark District, a kiosk at Park Meadows Shopping Center and another location on tap for a May opening in...
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy