LIST | These Colorado events are canceled, rescheduled, moved to virtual or postponed

Here's a list of shows, concerts and events that have been canceled, rescheduled, moved to virtual or postponed due to COVID-19. Check venue websites for updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS AREA

• Canceled - Feb. 12: Souper Bowl Saturday

• New date - May 19, 2022: Chef Showcase

• The Broadmoor World Arena; worldarena.com .

• Pikes Peak Center; pikespeakcenter.com

New date - July 10, 2022: Kenny G

• Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center; fac.coloradocollege.edu

• Lulu's Downstairs, Manitou Springs; lulusdownstairs.com

New date - Jan. 28, 2022; Jeremy Facknitz and Dear Marsha

New date - Feb. 5, 2022; Xanthe Alexis

• CRIPPLE CREEK AREA

Canceled - Feb. 5-13; Cripple Creek Ice Festival

DENVER AREA

• Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities; arvadacenter.org

• Ball Arena; ballarena.com ; ticketmaster.com

New date-Sept. 24, 2022: Shawn Mendes

• Bellco Theatre; bellcotheatre.com ; axs.com

New date - Feb. 9, 2022: Il Divo

New date - Feb. 19, 2022: Iliza: Back in Action Tour

New date - Feb. 27, 2022: Ana Gabriel

New date and venue - March 19, 2022: Letterkenny Live!

New date - Aug. 25, 2022: Alicia Keys

• Bluebird Theater; bluebirdtheater.net ; axs.com

New date - March 23, 2022: Caroline Rose

New date - April 24, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

New date - June 17-19, 2022: The Hold Stead

• Boulder Theater; bouldertheater.com ; axs.com

New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Lucinda Williams and her band Buick 6

• Denver Center for the Performing Arts; denvercenter.org

• Fillmore Auditorium; fillmoreauditorium.org ; ticketmaster.com

Postponed - new date TBD: Killswitch Engage: Atonement Tour North America

• Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre; fiddlersgreenamp.com ; axs.com

New date - Aug. 2, 2022: Backstreet Boys

• Fox Theater; foxtheatre.com ; axs.com

New date - April 23, 2022: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

New date - Oct. 6, 2022: The Airborne Toxic Event

• Gothic Theater; gothictheatre.com ; axs.com

• Mission Ballroom; missionballroom.com ; axs.com

• Ogden Theatre; ogdentheatre.com ; axs.com

New date - Jan. 18, 2022: Circa Survive with Tiger Jaw, Sould Glo

New date - March 17, 2022: Droeloe

New date - April 11, 2022: Girl Talk

New date - April 23, 2022: Johnnyswim

New date - May 12, 2022: An Evening with They Might be Giants

New date - May 28, 2022: 070 Shake

• Paramount Theatre; paramountdenver.com , ticketmaster.com

New date - April 1: Anne Lamott

Canceled - July 5, 2022: Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix

• Red Rocks Amphitheatre; redrocksonline.com ; axs.com

New date - April 22, 2022: Galantis and 3LAU

New date - April 29, 2022: Trevor Hall/Citzen Cope

New date - May 5, 2022: Hippie Sabotage

New date - May 6-7, 2022: Brantley Gilbert

New date - May 9, 2022: Russ

New date - May 16, 2022: Kaleo

New date - May 29, 2022: Ziggly Marley & Stephen Marley and Ben Harter & the Innocent Criminals

New date - June 1-2, 2022: Lord Huron

New date - June 4, 2022: Michael Franti & Spearhead

New date - June 10-11, 2022: The Revivalists

New date - June 14-15, 2022: Glass Animals

New date - June 22, 2022: Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine and Neko Case

New date - July 21, 2022: David Gray

New date - July 27, 2022: Goo Goo Dolls

New date - Oct. 10-11, 2022: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard