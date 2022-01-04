ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials say Powerball jackpot has soared to $610M

By Alexis Nalley
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iF1ws_0dcmsc5I00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve never thought about purchasing a lottery ticket, you might want to reconsider. The Powerball grand prize estimate soared to $610 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

Because of strong ticket sales throughout the country, game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot from $575 million to $610 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 5, officials said.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $432.2 million. This makes the current jackpot the seventh largest Powerball jackpot.

A Powerball jackpot win could be worth 21M Hubcap burgers

Arkansans interested in entering the drawing have multiple options, officials said. The most common ticket purchases are a Powerball Quick Pick or a 5-Buck Bundle.

Officials report that the Mega Millions jackpot amount also increased and is now setting at $253 million. Arkansas’ own Natural State Jackpot is also up, increasing to $145,000. Both drawings will be on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Find more information on jackpots and winning numbers at MyArkansasLottery.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Arkansans#Powerball Quick Pick#Mega Millions#Natural State Jackpot#Myarkansaslottery Com#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy