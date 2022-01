NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to allow star forward Zion Williamson to continue his rehabilitation from a broken foot away from team headquarters. Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said Wednesday that the club agreed that “in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO