Technology

Withings plans launch for Body Scan smart scale platform

By Sean Whooley
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWithings is promoting its Body Scan in-home connected health station smart scale platform, with a launch planned later this year. Las Vegas-based Withings’ Body Scan goes beyond weight management to offer a way for users to take proactive control over their health with segmental body composition, heart rate and vascular age...

www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Withings shows a scale at CES that reveals precisely where your body stores fat

The latest smart scale from Withings wants you to get a handle on your health, literally. The Body Scan, introduced at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on Monday, features a retractable handle fitted with additional sensors capable of far more analysis than the traditional smart scale. It’s slated to launching this spring.
HEALTH
Winston-Salem Journal

Novant launches new digital healthcare platform

Novant Health Inc. has launched a one-stop digital shop for health-care information that features a virtual assistant and a physician matcher. The system said Novant Health Now — NovantHealth.org/NOW — provides expert answers to healthcare questions, along with support and real-time information. It is available to all individuals.
HEALTH
Engadget

Withings' Body Scan scale can measure the composition of different parts of your body

It can also record your ECG and nerve activity. Over five years after the release of the Body Cardio (and one flirtation with Nokia later), French company Withings has released its far most technologically advanced connected scale yet, the Body Scan. The big change over the last model is the addition of a handle with four stainless steel electrodes that allows it to measure ECG, segmented body composition (fat/water in your arms, legs and torso) and even esoteric things like nerve activity. All of these features will also make it one of the most expensive scales yet when it arrives to market.
ELECTRONICS
dallassun.com

Metrospaces Launches Beta Test for MetroCrowd Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSPC), a PropTech company powered by Shokworks, has launched a beta version today of its MetroCrowd platform. MetroCrowd is an innovative, proprietary real-estate tokenization platform that democratizes the real-estate investing process. 'This is a pivotal moment for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
