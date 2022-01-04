Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials say Powerball jackpot has soared to $610M
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you’ve never thought about purchasing a lottery ticket, you might want to reconsider. The Powerball grand prize estimate soared to $610 million for Wednesday’s drawing.
Because of strong ticket sales throughout the country, game leaders increased the Powerball jackpot from $575 million to $610 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 5, officials said.
According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the new jackpot estimate has a cash value of $432.2 million. This makes the current jackpot the seventh largest Powerball jackpot.A Powerball jackpot win could be worth 21M Hubcap burgers
Arkansans interested in entering the drawing have multiple options, officials said. The most common ticket purchases are a Powerball Quick Pick or a 5-Buck Bundle.
Officials report that the Mega Millions jackpot amount also increased and is now setting at $253 million. Arkansas’ own Natural State Jackpot is also up, increasing to $145,000. Both drawings will be on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Find more information on jackpots and winning numbers at MyArkansasLottery.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 0