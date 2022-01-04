ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, MS

Man identified after body found decomposing off Mississippi highway

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068rPy_0dcmnUVd00

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A badly decomposed body found with a bag over its head, a rope around its neck and hands behind its back in November has finally been identified.

We now know that body was Kenny Hadden of the Warsaw Community in Marshall County, Mississippi.

FOX13 spoke to one of Hadden’s neighbors, who said he was a good guy who didn’t deserve to die like that. Mary Weems said she has lived across the street for 30 years from Hadden. She said Hadden was a great neighbor.

”A lot of times, I’d give him eggs because I have chickens. I’d bring him food or send him food. I can’t say anything bad about him, because I don’t know anything bad about him,” Weems said.

Weems and other neighbors, who didn’t want to go on camera, said Hadden was quiet and kept to himself.

Hadden disappeared in September. He worked about 20 minutes up the road for Amazon.

Weems said, when Hadden didn’t show up for work, his boss got concerned.

”Well, we didn’t know he was missing until his boss from Amazon came over looking for him, and she said we haven’t seen Kenny in about a week, and he hasn’t reported to work or picked up his paycheck,” Weems said.

Two months after his disappearance, Hadden’s body was found off of Highway 72 near the Tennessee state line in a tent.

Investigators said there is a person of interest in Florida that they will interview soon. In the meantime, Hadden’s longtime neighbor said she is taking care of his dog.

”His dog was over there, and we volunteered to take his dog in case he came back. Well, his dog is still here. I named him Max,” Weems said

Illinois child protection worker fatally stabbed; suspect charged

THAYER, Ill. — An investigator with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was fatally stabbed while visiting a home Tuesday, authorities said. Deidre Silas, 36, of Springfield, was attacked around 4 p.m. CST as she was checking on six children, ages 1 to 7, in a home in Thayer, a small town about 20 miles south of Springfield, according to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.
THAYER, IL
