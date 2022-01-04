Wyden cheers word that beer can maker will postpone changes that could hurt brewers

Carl and Kim Casale's recent donation to OSU Extension will help renovate laboratories, bring an internet mesh to the property and more. This past summer another major private donation came to the North Willamette Research and Extension Center, located in unincorporated Clackamas County's Aurora area. Carl and Kim Casale, who live in Minnesota and farm locally, are providing more than $500,000 earmarked to remodel the downstairs laboratories in NWREC's main office building, bring an internet mesh network to the entire farm property, and to develop a facilities master plan for the center. "This is an unbelievable gift and couldn't have come at a better time for NWREC," said Mike Bondi, director of the center run by OSU Extension. "We have been incredibly blessed over the past several years being able to make some much-needed infrastructure upgrades to improve our research and education capabilities — thanks to college funding and private donations. But, the Casale gift is the largest private contribution we have ever received and will really help us build on this recent work, make additional important upgrades, and create a vision for the future of the Center."

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 45 MINUTES AGO