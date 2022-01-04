ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Wyden cheers word that beer can maker will postpone changes that could hurt brewers

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., welcomed Tuesday a response from the Ball Corp. that it will postpone actions previously set to take effect Jan. 1 which he said could have hurt small brewers in Oregon and nationwide who order printed beer cans from the company. Wyden,...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

 Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute.  The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications.  But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Anger has spread across Montana like a disease

At a city commission meeting, a citizen approached the podium. In remarks dripping with vitriol and peppered with profanity, he impugned the characters of two city staff members, disparaged the lengthy service of one city commissioner, and bemoaned the fate of his fellow citizens, whom he dismissed as “dumb bastards” getting taken by “The Man.” […] The post Anger has spread across Montana like a disease appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
New Jersey Monitor

Montana’s Jon Tester backs filibuster changes, means testing for Biden spending plan

Despite his role at the center of passing the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, U.S. Sen Jon Tester said Wednesday the Senate should change its filibuster rules to break what he called “real paralysis.” The Montana Democrat also said in an interview with States Newsroom that watching how the infrastructure money is spent […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester backs filibuster changes, means testing for Biden spending plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Because you must know all: Here is an estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for November 2021

In late December, when I was on a vacation from information and the internet, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by U.S. beer brewers for November 2021. And because you’re a brewing industry data addict, like myself, I know you’d definitely need to know that the November 2021 estimate is … drum roll … 13,000,000 barrels or bbls. That’s an increase of 2.8 percent compared to November 2020 removals of 12,640,000. That’s solid. The December 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on January 26, so I’ll keep you updated. Now to the numbers…
ECONOMY
KTVZ

The perils of air travel right now — and a silver lining

The year is off to a rough start for air travelers. Widespread cancellations, tied in part to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus among airline crews, have piled up over Christmas and into 2022. And the highly transmissible variant has once again intensified personal risk calculations around...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Craft Brewers#Ktvz#D Ore#The Ball Corp#Senate Finance Committee#Birddog
KTVZ

Washington state orders 5.5 million at-home tests for public

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has ordered 5.5 million at-home tests to distribute to the public and will improve booster vaccine access and supply about 10 million free protective masks amid a steep increase in COVID-19 cases due to the more contagious omicron variant. Gov. Jay Inslee’s office says the state has already received 800,000 of the tests ordered from manufacturers this week, and that another 4.7 million are expected to arrive by next week. Those tests will be distributed in various ways, including through a web portal that is expected to become available in the coming weeks so that families can order tests directly to their homes at no cost. Tests will also be sent directly to schools and local health departments to be distributed to underserved communities.
WASHINGTON STATE
Portland Tribune

Gift to research center in Clackamas County is largest ever

Carl and Kim Casale's recent donation to OSU Extension will help renovate laboratories, bring an internet mesh to the property and more. This past summer another major private donation came to the North Willamette Research and Extension Center, located in unincorporated Clackamas County's Aurora area. Carl and Kim Casale, who live in Minnesota and farm locally, are providing more than $500,000 earmarked to remodel the downstairs laboratories in NWREC's main office building, bring an internet mesh network to the entire farm property, and to develop a facilities master plan for the center. "This is an unbelievable gift and couldn't have come at a better time for NWREC," said Mike Bondi, director of the center run by OSU Extension. "We have been incredibly blessed over the past several years being able to make some much-needed infrastructure upgrades to improve our research and education capabilities — thanks to college funding and private donations. But, the Casale gift is the largest private contribution we have ever received and will really help us build on this recent work, make additional important upgrades, and create a vision for the future of the Center."
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
energynews.us

Climate-only bill in the cards, Manchin says

POLITICS: Democratic leaders say they’ve put Build Back Better on the back burner for the rest of the month after Sen. Joe Manchin reiterates his opposition to the funding package but suggests he’s open to a separate climate bill that includes concessions on fossil fuels. (E&E News, The Hill)
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTVZ

Snow shuts roads across NW, including Hwy. 20 at Santiam Pass, I-84 in Gorge, Hwy. 26 at Mt. Hood

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Heavy snow and high winds forced officials to close dozens of state roads in Central and Eastern Oregon on Monday, including a late-afternoon closure of Highway 20 from the Sisters area to Santiam Pass. Earlier, Interstate 84 was shut down through the Columbia River Gorge and U.S. Highway 26 near Mount Hood, while blowing snow also closed a major road over the Cascade Mountains in Washington.
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy