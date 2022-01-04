ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Derulo Gets Into FIGHT with TWO Men After Being Called…Usher [Video]

Cover picture for the articleJason Derulo isn’t renowned for drama, but he most certainly found himself in exactly that after a brawl in Las Vegas. TMZ reports that the singer took offense to two hecklers yelling Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!!!” while he strolled through the ARIA hotel earlier today (January...

Jason Derulo
Mariah Carey
Jason Derulo: Arrested In Vegas!!!

Jason Derulo was arrested in Vegas! He allegedly attacked two men who called him “Usher” and shouted “f*ck you b*tch.” via Page Six: Video seems to show the 32-year-old crooner pouncing on the hecklers at the Aria Resort and Casino while coming off an escalator and passing a group of onlookers who had taken out their […]
Police: Jason Derulo involved in fight at Vegas resort

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — R&B singer Jason Derulo found himself in a scuffle early Tuesday morning. Around 2:22 a.m. Las Vegas police responded to an altercation at ARIA Las Vegas. The altercation started when the suspect, identified as Jason Derulo, committed a battery against two individuals. TMZ reports that...
Jason Derulo Detained By Police After Scuffle

[This post has been updated. The following was originally published on January 04, 2022] Read updates below. Jason Derulo got a rough start to the new year. While the “Savage Love” singer has stuck to making viral TikTok’s, the pop star made headlines for a different reason on Tuesday (January 4) when a video made the rounds of the 32-year-old being detained by police.
Please don’t ever mistake Jason Derulo for Usher

Please don’t ever mistake Jason Derulo for Usher: the R&B singer really didn’t take well to a man calling him Usher in an altercation on Tuesday morning. As caught by TMZ, the fight occurred at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas. “Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch,” the man reportedly shouted at Derulo. The footage captures Derulo then fighting the man after the insult.
Jason Derulo Punches Man Who Heckles Him With Usher Mention: Report

There was a scuffle in Las Vegas after hitmaker Jason Derulo swung on two random men who yelled at him. Although few details have been shared regarding what led up to the fight, the public has been struggling with the explanation given by TMZ. The outlet shared a video of the interaction which occurred at the popular celebrity favorite ARIA Resort & Casino early Tuesday (January 4), showing Derulo being heckled by two men who ended up on the receiving side of the singer's attack.
