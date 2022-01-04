BC Humane Society crushes fundraising goal

BINGHAMTON, NY – It was another successful December for the Broome County Humane Society.

The annual Staffworks Fund Save a Life Campaign wrapped up Friday.

Donations to the shelter were matched by the Staffworks Fund for the month.

The Humane Society announced today that not only did they get the full $25,000 match, they crushed their overall goal of $160,000, bringing in a total of over $202,000.

The money will go toward medical and overall care of the animals in the months to come.

