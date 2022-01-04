Next Bears Schedule Already Looks Inviting

The Bears have already clinched third place in the NFC North even if they win over Minnesota Sunday because the Vikings would own a tiebreaker edge.

As such, it's easier to know the 2022 opponents they will face, although not all of them. It's quite obvious they will not be playing the buzz saw of a schedule they saw in 2021, one caused partly by the fact they made the playoffs and did it as an 8-8 team.

They came into the season with what looked like the third-hardest schedule in terms of opponents' winning percentage. The Bears have played seven games against teams that made the playoffs this year: The Rams, Bengals, Buccaneers, 49ers and Packers twice. They are 1-6 in those games. There is a chance Pittsburgh and the Raiders get in and the Bears beat the Raiders but lost to Pittsburgh. So it's possible more than half of their schedule made they playoffs.

Next year looks much easier, as could be expected for a third-place team.

They will have road games against the New York Giants (4-12) and Jets (4-12), Detroit (2-13-1), Minnesota (7-9), Green Bay (13-3), Dallas (11-4), New England (10-6) and the third-place finisher in the NFC South which currently looks like it will be Atlanta (7-9) but could also be New Orleans (8-8). Those teams play each other in the season finale.

The Bears will have nine home games in 2022 instead of the eight they had in 2021, which could make it an advantage. However, it's always possible they'll get one dumped overseas.

At home, they will play the extra AFC game against the Houston Texans (4-12). They will also host Miami (8-8) and Buffalo (10-6), Washington (6-10), Philadelphia (9-7), San Francisco (9-7), Minnesota (7-9), Green Bay (13-3) and Detroit (2-13-1).

Based on Atlanta making it in as the third-place finisher and New Orleans being second, the Bears' opponents currently have a 126-143-2 record, a .468 winning percentage.

They would have seven games against teams that made the playoffs this year: Green Bay twice, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Dallas. Three of the playoff qualifiers are in road games and four are at home.

The schedule usually is announced in mid-to-late April, was announced later last few year due to the pandemic.

Road Games

Dallas

New England

New York Giants

New York Jets

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Tyler Bray | QB

Anthony Miller Wants Bears Calling the Plays They Practice

Bears and Packers: TV, Radio, Odds and the Pick

Green Bay

Minnesota

Detroit

Atlanta or New Orleans*

*Bears play loser of this week's game between these teams.

Home Games

Buffalo

Washington

Philadelphia

San Francisco

Houston

Miami

Green Bay

Minnesota

Detroit

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven