Candice Warner looks pretty in pink as she poses with daughters Ivy, Indi and Isla at Sydney Cricket Ground

By Ali Daher
 3 days ago

Candice Warner spent the past week in Melbourne supporting her cricketer husband David to Ashes victory.

And on Tuesday, she was back in her hometown posing for photos with her daughters Ivy Mae, six, Indi Rae, five, and Isla, two, during an Australian Ashes squad training session at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 36-year-old looked pretty in pink as she posed in a sleeveless fuchsia coloured dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQ1K8_0dcmmLm700
Showing support: Candice Warner, 36, looked pretty in pink as she posed with her daughters Ivy Mae, six, Indi Rae, five, and Isla, two, during an Australian Ashes squad training session at Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday

Her adorable three daughters wore matching pink jerseys and nike shorts.

The trio appeared in good spirits as they held hands and participated in a photoshoot in the middle of the field.

Candice appeared to be all glammed up for the outing and wore a face full of makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rp6BI_0dcmmLm700
Beaming: The 36-year-old WAG looked pretty in pink as she posed in a sleeveless fuchsia coloured dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcbPN_0dcmmLm700
Matching: Her adorable three daughters - Ivy Mae, six, Indi Rae, five, and Isla, two - wore matching pink jerseys and nike shorts

She wore her long blonde tresses out and pushed back behind her ears.

The sighting comes after Candice praised her husband David Warner last week, a day after Australia's spectacular Ashes victory against England.

She shared a photo to Instagram of the pair cuddling on the field and described David, 35, as her 'world'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=477e9M_0dcmmLm700
Sweet: Candice praised her husband David Warner last week, a day after Australia's spectacular Ashes victory against England. She shared a photo to Instagram of the pair cuddling on the field and described David, 35, as her 'world' 

Australia retained The Ashes after England were defeated in humiliating style on the third morning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

In the photo, Candice showed off her toned figure in a black singlet and blue shorts as she wrapped her arms around David, who wore cricket whites.

'My world @davidwarner31,' she captioned the photo alongside love-heart emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fcapf_0dcmmLm700
Family: 'My world @davidwarner31,' she captioned the photo alongside love-heart emojis

IN THIS ARTICLE
