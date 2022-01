This video shows you how to beat the main story mission A New Horizon in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. This walkthrough shows you how to sneak past the Mongol army into Yarikawa with Yuna and Taka and speak with its lord to ask for help for lord Shimura. 00:00 - Intro 00:02 - Cutscene: Meeting with Yuna and Taka 01:00 - On Horseback with Yuna and Taka 01:59 - Cutscene: The Walls of Yarikawa 02:32 - Looking for a Way Inside 03:23 - Sneaking Past an Army 04:23 - The Hidden Passage 04:46 - Cutscene: Unexpected Visitors 05:12 - Yarikawa Stronghold 06:47 - Cutscene: A Metting with Yarikawa 07:53 - What Yuna Thinks 08:17 - Cutscene: Taka and the Swordsmith For more on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, make sure to check out our full Wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/ghost-of-tsushima.

