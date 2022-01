Ed Sheeran has announced he plans on quitting major tours in 2022 so he can spend more time with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their 16-month-old daughter, Lyra.The singer, 30, said his forthcoming Mathematics tour will likely be his last stadium tour during a recent appearance on the Teach Me a Lesson podcast.When asked what he would tell his older self, Sheeran said: “I would hate to get to 20 years’ time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I’d chosen work over them.“I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere, is...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO