Jennings man arrested for back-to-back thefts in August 2021
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Jennings man has been arrested for his involvement in two separate thefts in August 2021, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).
Justin Oblanc, 38, of Jennings, was arrested on Jan. 4 on arrest warrants stemming from his involvement in two thefts.Arnaudville man arrested for October 2021 overdose homicide on Jefferson St. in Lafayette
According to JDPSO, Oblanc was involved in the burglary of a residence on Placide Rd. on August 30, 2021, and a theft from a residence on Ardoin Rd. on August 31, 2021.
Oblanc faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of theft.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.
Comments / 0