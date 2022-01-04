ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels show for rest of the week

By Zoe Christen Jones
CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Late Night" host Seth Meyers has tested positive for COVID-19, the comedian announced Tuesday. Meyers said the shows scheduled for the rest of this week have been canceled, but plans to resume filming January 10. "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!)...

www.cbsnews.com

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Debra Messing tests positive for COVID-19

Debra Messing has tested positive for COVID-19. The 53-year-old actress has revealed she has contracted the coronavirus and plans to either "beautify" or "sleep" as she quarantines for the next 10 days, including New Year's Eve (12.31.21). Taking to Instagram on Thursday (12.30.21), she wrote: "I’m COVID POSITIVE. Yup. Happy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Michael C. Hall
Person
Stacey Abrams
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert says he's staying in the Ed Sullivan Theater amid Omicron surge: "I’m never going back into that storage closet where we did the show for 10 months"

“My dear friend Jimmy Kimmel is not on tonight," Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "They pushed back a week. They’re not doing this week. Trevor (Noah), my friend Trevor, is not on for the next couple of weeks. Seth Meyers is not on tonight because my dear friend Seth has got the ‘rona. We wish him only the best. Conan evidently must have a terrible case of it because I don’t know where he is.” Colbert vowed to stay in the Sullivan Theater, saying: “I will not be doing the show because I’m never going back into that storage closet where we did the show for 10 months. I can’t do it. I got the PTSD from that little room up there.” But Colbert said if he does test positive, he'll take time off. “So here’s the thing. I want you to know that I love doing the show,” he said. “It’s a privilege to do this show, and if I do get it, I promise you, I will not be doing my show. I will not.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Boyfriend John Mulaney's Child, Months After Comedian Files For Divorce From Wife Anna Marie Tendler

Olivia Munn has given birth to her first child with John Mulaney amid his messy divorce and their confusing relationship timeline. The 41-year-old actress welcomed a son with the newly-single comedian, 39, right before Thanksgiving. According to reports, Olivia gave birth in Los Angeles on November 24. Article continues below...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.” Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message. Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
Keene Sentinel

'SNL' scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

In a first for “Saturday Night Live,” hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited casts and crew,” read a statement posted to the show’s Twitter account on Saturday afternoon. Charli XCX, the musical guest, tweeted that she was told she would no longer be able to perform due to coronavirus pandemic precautions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Decider.com

Stephen Colbert Says He Won’t Do ‘The Late Show’ Remotely Amid Omicron Outbreak: “Corona Is Dealing With Me Now”

Ever since the omicron COVID-19 variant first sparked a rapid increase in US cases last month, Americans have scrambled to contain the fallout — including late night TV hosts. But as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert made abundantly clear during last night’s episode, he will only host his show from New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater.
TV SHOWS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Times

Royals Outraged: Meghan Markle Deemed 'Hollywood Laughingstock' Following 'Ellen' Appearance

Weeks have passed since Meghan Markle appeared on "The Ellen Show." But, the talks about what went down during the engagement continue to emerge these days. Sources told the National Enquirer that the former "Suits" actress's stint on the show blew up in her face. Instead of boosting and manifesting the desired image before the public, she has become a "laughing-stock" in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Fox’s Nancy Grace Says Don Lemon Texts to Jussie Smollett Are Not a Scandal: ‘Not Exactly Breaking News’

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace poured cold water on the idea that CNN anchor Don Lemon’s texts to Jussie Smollett constitute a scandal for the network and its 10 p.m. host. Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt introduced Grace by summing up Smollett’s testimony on Monday, in which he claimed that Lemon had warned him the Chicago Police Department did not believe his story. Smollett, who is on trial for six counts of lying to the police, also insisted that the 2019 hate crime he reported “was not a hoax.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Won't Believe What Matt Lauer Is Saying About Chris Cuomo Right Now—Is He Kidding??

Chris Cuomo has a serious ally in Matt Lauer right now, as insiders are suggesting that the 63-year-old former Today Show host knows exactly what the 51-year-old former CNN reporter is currently going through, since he found himself embroiled in his own sexual misconduct scandal back in 2017. Cuomo was indefinitely suspended from CNN on Tuesday, November 30th (and officially fired on Saturday, December 4th!) after he was found to have helped his brother Andrew Cuomo, who served as the 56th governor of New York from 2011 to August 2021, cover up the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
