Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels show for rest of the week

“My dear friend Jimmy Kimmel is not on tonight," Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "They pushed back a week. They’re not doing this week. Trevor (Noah), my friend Trevor, is not on for the next couple of weeks. Seth Meyers is not on tonight because my dear friend Seth has got the ‘rona. We wish him only the best. Conan evidently must have a terrible case of it because I don’t know where he is.” Colbert vowed to stay in the Sullivan Theater, saying: “I will not be doing the show because I’m never going back into that storage closet where we did the show for 10 months. I can’t do it. I got the PTSD from that little room up there.” But Colbert said if he does test positive, he'll take time off. “So here’s the thing. I want you to know that I love doing the show,” he said. “It’s a privilege to do this show, and if I do get it, I promise you, I will not be doing my show. I will not.”

