Protecting Your Home: What You Need to Know About Home Security

Have you ever thought about better roof insulation, or isolatie in Dutch, for your home? That offers quite a few advantages. Especially with the ever rising gas and electricity prices. Think of good insulation of your roofs, which is called dakisolatie in Dutch, your floor and your walls. One of the commonly used insulation materials today is rock wool insulation. However, another great material to use when insulating your home is the PIR insulation board. Below you can read more about buying PIR insulation, which is called PIR isolatie in Dutch. This will include an explanation of what PIR even is, while the types of PIR insulation boards will be mentioned as well, just like the advantages and disadvantages of this great material to use when insulating your home.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO