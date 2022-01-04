ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS members Suga and Jin have 'made a full recovery' from COVID-19 while RM hasn't exhibited any symptoms

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Just over a week and a half after testing positive for COVID-19, three members of Korean supergroup BTS are on the mend, with two fully recovered.

Suga and Jin have both made full recoveries from the virus, while RM is still recovering, according to statements from their label Big Hit Music.

It was revealed on Christmas Eve that Suga tested positive for COVID-19, with RM and Jin testing positive on Christmas Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQ0X0_0dcmen0f00
On the mend: Just over a week and a half after testing positive for COVID-19, three members of Korean supergroup BTS are on the mend, with two fully recovered
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oGpXM_0dcmen0f00
Fully recovered: Suga (above) and Jin have both made full recoveries from the virus, while RM is still recovering, according to statements from their label Big Hit Music

'We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3,' Big Hit said in a statement posted on the Korean app WeVerse.

SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities.

'SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home,' the statement added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R61Yi_0dcmen0f00
No symptoms: 'SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home,' the statement added

'We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,' the statement concluded.

They also posted another statement about Jin and RM, which read, 'Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine.'

'Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery,' the second statement concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38T5NQ_0dcmen0f00
No symptoms: They also posted another statement about Jin and RM, which read, 'Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine'

Suga, Jin and RM, along with the group's other four members Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were fully vaccinated, receiving their second vaccine doses in August.

The group had just returned home to Korea after a successful tour - BTS Permission To Dance On Stage tour - and the Jingle Ball Tour in Los Angeles.

Their hit song Dynamite was named the top song of the year on Apple Music and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, earning RIAA triple-platinum status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GgLO_0dcmen0f00
Vaccinated: Suga, Jin and RM, along with the group's other four members Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, were fully vaccinated, receiving their second vaccine doses in August
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzFju_0dcmen0f00
Grammy: They also scored a 2022 Grammy Awards nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song Butter

They also scored a 2022 Grammy Awards nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song Butter.

They are going up against Coldplay (Higher Power), Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (I Get a Kick Out of You), Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco (Lonely) and Doja Cat and SZA (Kiss Me More) in the category.

They also beat out Drake, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd for the Artist of the Year honors at the American Music Awards in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41152V_0dcmen0f00
Grammy nominee: They also scored a 2022 Grammy Awards nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song Butter

IN THIS ARTICLE
