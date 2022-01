Scott MacFarlane, who has been an investigative reporter for NBC’s Washington affiliate, has joined CBS News as congressional correspondent. MacFarlane will report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. At NBC4 in D.C., MacFarlane recently has covered the aftermath of the January 6th siege on the U.S. Capitol, detailing the prosecutions of defendants arrested for their involvement in the attack. He has been with WRC-TV for the past eight years and has interviewed presidents, senators and other public officials. Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a statement that MacFarlane “has a proven track record of impactful reporting.” MacFarlane...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO