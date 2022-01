I was looking for a quote to start the New Year, and I couldn’t find one I liked more than this from Primo Lombardi: “Life doesn’t have to be perfect to be wonderful.”. There is a bench in honor of Primo overlooking the beach in front of Ocean Park, where I like to go sit and think about this quote about life. It sounds so simple and yet it says so much. This past year brought many losses — too many friends and neighbors passed in 2021 for me to try and list them all here. You can read their stories in a wonderful column in this paper called “The Lives They Led.” Our Island community has certainly been enriched by their wonderful lives.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO